Pune: Maratha Community In Aundh, Baner, Balewadi, Pashan, Shivajinagar To Stage Protest Tomorrow

The Maratha community in Aundh, Baner, Balewadi, Pashan, Sutarwadi, Someshwarwadi, Sus, Mahalunge, Bopodi, and Shivajinagar is set to stage a protest on Tuesday, October 31. The primary objective of this protest is to express solidarity with Manoj Jarange, who is on a hunger strike demanding reservation for the Maratha community in Jalna's Antarwali Sarati.

The protest is expected to witness active participation from the Maratha community, including women. The community members in various locations have also been urged to join the protest by visiting the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in their respective areas.

In a display of unity and to emphasise the importance of their cause, the Maratha community has declared a ban on all political leaders in the area. This ban aims to discourage political events and programmes to prevent potential incidents.

Residents are showing their support for the cause. Meera, a resident, stated, "The Maratha community's demand for reservation is a legitimate one. We hope our peaceful protest sends a strong message to the authorities." Harish, a local farmer, expressed, "I've seen how our community has struggled for years. It's time our voices are heard, and justice is served." Sangeeta, a student from the area, added, "As a young member of the Maratha community, I believe in our cause and the need for equal opportunities. We stand united in this fight."

Social worker Nana Walke voiced concerns, saying, "We have already sent a letter to Ajit Pawar and other political leaders, requesting them not to enter our area. Last time when we organised a protest, some people vandalised two shops. If the government wants to avoid such incidents, political leaders should refrain from visiting our area for any functions."

ST Buses From Pune To Beed, Latur Suspended

State Transport (ST) buses from Pune to Latur and Beed have been suspended in response to a request from the police administration. The recent intensification of Maratha reservation protests in these regions has prompted this decision to halt bus services between Pune and these destinations.

Dnyaneshwar Ranavre, an official from the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), explained the situation, stating, "We have temporarily suspended 25 ST buses from Pune to Beed and nine from Pune to Latur due to the escalating violence in these areas. We plan to resume these services once the situation stabilises."

