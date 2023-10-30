Pune Shocker: Youth Arrested For Raping, Impregnating 16-Year-Old Girl In Kondhwa

Representative image |

The Kondhwa Police have apprehended a 21-year-old individual on charges of allegedly raping a minor girl in her own home, resulting in her pregnancy.

According to the FIR filed by the 16-year-old victim, the accused had befriended the girl and maintained regular contact with her over the phone. He then allegedly demanded a physical relationship with her, and when she was alone at home, he visited and reportedly committed the act. Several days later, the girl realised she was pregnant and disclosed the incident to her parents.

Summoning the courage, she lodged a formal complaint against the young man with the Kondhwa Police.

"Following an initial investigation, the accused has been taken into custody under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, with further inquiries ongoing," stated a police official.

