 Pune: Wife Discovers Engineer Husband Is Instead A Security Guard, Files FIR
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Wife Discovers Engineer Husband Is Instead A Security Guard, Files FIR

Pune: Wife Discovers Engineer Husband Is Instead A Security Guard, Files FIR

A case under IPC section 498 A (Whoever, being the husband or the relative of the husband of a woman, subjects such woman to cruelty) was filed against the husband

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 30, 2023, 12:24 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Wife Discovers Engineer Husband Is Instead A Security Guard, Files FIR | Representative Image

The Uttam Nagar Police have registered a case against a husband who deceived his wife by impersonating himself as an IT engineer to get married. However, after discovering that her spouse was, in fact, a security guard who had misled her, the wife decided to file an FIR.

A police official stated, “The girl's family had invested a significant amount of money in their wedding, believing that her husband was an IT professional. However, it later came to light that he was struggling with alcohol addiction and was employed as a security guard."

The official continued, "For the past two years, he subjected her to both mental and physical abuse. Even her in-laws distanced themselves from the situation, advising their son to cease his actions. Frustrated by the ongoing mistreatment, the victim decided to register an FIR concerning the incident,” the official elaborated.

Read Also
Pune Crime: Man Shot Dead At His Home In Ghorpadi Peth, Motive Unclear
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vigilance Awareness Week 2023 Observed At Pune Airport; See Pics

Vigilance Awareness Week 2023 Observed At Pune Airport; See Pics

Pune Shocker: Youth Arrested For Raping, Impregnating 16-Year-Old Girl In Kondhwa

Pune Shocker: Youth Arrested For Raping, Impregnating 16-Year-Old Girl In Kondhwa

Pune: Wife Discovers Engineer Husband Is Instead A Security Guard, Files FIR

Pune: Wife Discovers Engineer Husband Is Instead A Security Guard, Files FIR

WATCH VIDEO: Six Gas Cylinders Explode in Illicit Warehouse In Pune's Manjri

WATCH VIDEO: Six Gas Cylinders Explode in Illicit Warehouse In Pune's Manjri

Pune Crime: Man Shot Dead At His Home In Ghorpadi Peth, Motive Unclear

Pune Crime: Man Shot Dead At His Home In Ghorpadi Peth, Motive Unclear