Pune: Wife Discovers Engineer Husband Is Instead A Security Guard, Files FIR

The Uttam Nagar Police have registered a case against a husband who deceived his wife by impersonating himself as an IT engineer to get married. However, after discovering that her spouse was, in fact, a security guard who had misled her, the wife decided to file an FIR.

A police official stated, “The girl's family had invested a significant amount of money in their wedding, believing that her husband was an IT professional. However, it later came to light that he was struggling with alcohol addiction and was employed as a security guard."

The official continued, "For the past two years, he subjected her to both mental and physical abuse. Even her in-laws distanced themselves from the situation, advising their son to cease his actions. Frustrated by the ongoing mistreatment, the victim decided to register an FIR concerning the incident,” the official elaborated.