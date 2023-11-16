Pune: Manoj Jarange-Patil Vows Not To Retreat An Inch In Varvand Until Reservation Rights Of Marathas Are Secured |

During a pivotal stop in Pune district as part of his ongoing state-wide tour, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange asserted his unwavering commitment to securing reservation rights for the community. The scheduled 11 am address in Daud's Varvand on Thursday experienced a delayed start as community members fervently sought to engage with Jarange during his journey, a delay he attributed to their overwhelming response.

'Would not retreat an inch'

Jarange, known for his fervent advocacy for Maratha quotas, began by expressing his commitment to the cause, stating that he would not retreat an inch until the community's demand for reservation is met. Apologising for the delay, he explained that the prolonged interaction with community members caused him to exceed the scheduled time, emphasising that he is not a politician to keep people waiting.

Highlighting the unity within the Maratha community, Jarange underscored their collective efforts to challenge a government that had seemingly ignored their demands for too long.

Jarange accused OBC leaders of obstructing reservation

Delving into the community's struggle for justice, Jarange emphasised the significance of recent findings by a committee that exposed a "plot" against the Maratha community, where records were intentionally hidden. He accused dominant OBC leaders of obstructing Marathas from securing their rightful place, hindering progress for generations.

While shedding light on the challenges faced by the community, especially in education, Jarange criticised leaders for not providing adequate support in securing reservation rights. He cautioned against following individuals who do not align with the community's interests, expressing regret for supporting those who now work against them. With a resolute warning, he declared that if the government fails to grant reservation, the community's patience has worn thin, and it will be a difficult task for the government.

In a call for action, Jarange announced plans for peaceful hunger strikes starting from December 1, emphasising that victory is attainable as long as the community remains united and steadfast in their pursuit of justice.

