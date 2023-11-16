 Pune News: 4 Booked For Marriage Of Minor Girl In Aundh
Pune News: 4 Booked For Marriage Of Minor Girl In Aundh

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 16, 2023, 01:40 PM IST
article-image
Pune News: 4 Booked For Marriage Of Minor Girl In Aundh | Representative Image

The Chatushringi police station has registered a case against the husband, mother-in-law, father, and mother of an 18-year-old woman under the charges of child marriage.

The victim, who was 17 years old at the time of her marriage, was forced into the union despite the accused husband being aware of her minor status. He subsequently engaged in physical relations with her, resulting in her current nine-month pregnancy.

The victim's in-laws and parents have also been charged for supporting child marriage.

The case came to light when the victim was admitted to the Aundh District Hospital for her pregnancy. Upon verifying her documents, hospital authorities discovered her minor status at the time of conception and immediately alerted the police.

The police have launched a thorough investigation into the matter and are taking appropriate action against the accused parties.

