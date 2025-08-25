Nashik: Yeola's Paithani Industry To Get UNESCO Recognition Push, Says Minister Chhagan Bhujbal |

“The government is trying to promote industries by creating necessary infrastructure in cities famous for traditional industries. Through the same, various facilities have been made available to encourage the Paithani industry in Yeola. The government is committed to employing locals through the Paithani industry. We will try to take Paithani to UNESCO to gain recognition as the world's best textile,” said Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Saturday.

A special screening of the documentary 'Kargha Paithani: The Queen of Sarees', produced by Prasar Bharati and the Textiles Department, was held at Laxmi Multiplex in Yeola on Saturday (August 23) in the presence of Chhagan Bhujbal.

All measures for the promotion of Paithani

Bhujbal said that Paithani has been made in Yeola city for a very long time. In 2004, I led this constituency. After that, infrastructure facilities were provided here.

“I created a Paithani cluster here. Due to this, Yeola city has got a new identity. Where there were four to five shops earlier, today there are more than 550 shops. Also, more than 5,000 handloom weavers are in this area,” said Bhujbal.

“To promote this industry, the Paithani Tourism Centre is being developed by spending Rs 12.50 crore. Along with this, a silk park is also being set up. We will not stop at this, but will try to take Paithani to UNESCO and get it recognised as the best textile in the world. All necessary measures will be taken for the promotion of Paithani,” he added.