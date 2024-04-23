Pune: Manaskhand Express Launched To Promote Lesser-known Destinations In Uttarakhand's Kumaon Region | Sourced

Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board has teamed up with the Indian Railways to launch a special tourist train named Manaskhand Express to promote lesser-known destinations in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand. The special train departed from Pune on April 22 and is scheduled to reach Tanakpur Railway Station in Uttarakhand on April 24.

The term "Manaskhand" originates from ancient Hindu scriptures and specifically denotes the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand. The Manaskhand temple tour package spans seven days and six nights, offering pilgrims a comprehensive journey through sacred sites including Nainital, Bhimtal, Almora, Chaukori, Purnagiri temple, Haat Kalika temple, Katarmal, Kainchi Dham, Chitai Golu Devta, Jageshwar, Shardha Ghat, Patal Bhuvneshwar temple, Nanakmatta Gurudwara, and Champawat, among others.

Upon arrival at Khatima, located approximately one kilometre from Tanakpur, the pilgrims will be ferried to the temple via road transport. The pilgrims will travel in 3AC coaches, with only four people in one Coupe to ensure comfort for tourists. The train's exterior showcases Uttarakhand's rich natural, cultural, architectural, and spiritual heritage. The pantry car coach serves various dishes from Uttarakhandi cuisine, while one of the coaches depicts various folk festivals and another showcases people wearing different attire from the state. Various temples and other places of importance are also depicted on the coaches.

The train is equipped with an air-conditioned pantry car serving various dishes, including Uttarakhandi cuisine, to tourists during the journey. After disembarking at Tanakpur, tourists will be taken to various destinations, where they will stay at hotels/homestays and visit various places as per the itinerary, with night halts at Tanakpur, Champawat/Lohaghat, Chaukori, Almora, and Bhimtal. IRCTC will provide services in the all-inclusive package at a starting price of ₹28,020. Due to the overwhelming response from tourists, UTDB plans to operate more such trips in the future, with bookings already open on www.irctctourism.com/bharatgaurav.

This initiative is the first of its kind in India, aiming to promote lesser-known destinations through train tours.