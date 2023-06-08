 Caught On Camera: Man Pretending To Be Bank Employee Deceives Customer, Makes Off With ₹2 Lakh in Pune (VIDEO)
The victim, identified as Akshay Gote, a 38-year-old real estate businessman, immediately reported the incident to the Kondhwa Police Station, prompting the registration of a case against the unidentified thief.

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Thursday, June 08, 2023, 09:39 PM IST
article-image
In a shocking incident at IndusInd Bank, a customer visiting the branch in Kondhwa, Pune, became a victim of theft, losing a significant amount of 2 lakh rupees. The incident, which unfolded on Thursday morning, was captured on the bank's CCTV cameras. A man posing as a bank employee approached the customer and deceitfully took the money before swiftly fleeing the scene. The victim, identified as Akshay Gote, a 38-year-old real estate businessman, immediately reported the incident to the Kondhwa Police Station, prompting the registration of a case against the unidentified thief.

article-image

Here's what exactly happened

According to the police, Akshay Gote had recently received a commission of Rs 2 lakh from a land deal. He arrived at the bank with the intention of depositing the cash into his wife's account. It was during this time that an unknown individual approached Akshay while he was filling out the cash deposit slip and claimed to be a bank employee. The imposter, with a sense of urgency, persuaded Akshay to complete the slip quickly, citing the need for an ATM withdrawal as a bank employee.

Placing his trust in the imposter's false identity, Akshay handed over the cash, genuinely believing that he was dealing with a legitimate bank employee. Meanwhile, Akshay continued to fill out the bank slip. However, in a swift and calculated move, the thief snatched the money from Akshay's hands and swiftly made his escape. When Akshay approached the cash counter in search of the individual, he realized the shocking truth that the thief had no association with the bank. Fortunately, the entire incident was recorded by the bank's CCTV cameras, providing crucial evidence for the investigation.

article-image

