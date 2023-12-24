Pune: Man Kills Wife For Not Cooking Food In Katraj | Representational Image

In the Dattanagar area of Katraj, a horrifying incident unfolded as a woman, was ruthlessly beaten to death by her husband for not preparing food, official said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Madhura Tanaji Kamble (42).

The Bharti University police swiftly arrested the husband, Tanaji Shivaji Kamble (43), in connection with the case. The victim's son, Piyush Tanaji Kamble (19), filed a complaint at the Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station.

Tanaji, a labourer and alcohol addict, returned home around 10 pm and, enraged by the unprepared meal, brutally assaulted his wife. She sustained severe injuries and was rushed to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. Tanaji is now in custody, facing charges of murdering his wife, with Assistant Police Inspector Swapnil Patil leading the investigation.

We also reported this

Earlier this month, in a shocking incident in Pune's Pashan area, a man severely injured his daughter by hitting her on the head with a brick after his wife didn't prepare chicken for dinner. A case has been lodged against the man at Chaturshringi Police Station.

As per the information received, the man has been identified as Vikas Nagnath Rathod. Upon returning home around 11:30pm on November 27, Rathod became furious upon finding out that his wife hadn't cooked chicken for dinner. Enraged, he lashed out and struck his daughter with a brick. The injured girl was immediately taken to the hospital for urgent medical attention.