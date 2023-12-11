Pune: Out On Dinner With Wife, Three Men Assault Man In Mundhwa; Booked For Attempt To Murder |

A dinner outing turned violent as three men assaulted a young man and now face attempted murder charges, as reported by officials on Monday.

Mangesh Tambe, Akshay Gawde, and Gotya caused chaos in a canteen, breaking a beer bottle during a dispute over the restaurant bill.

Bhairavanath Baburao Salunke filed a complaint at Mundhwa Police Station, detailing the altercation at Bazooka Hotel. Despite being known to the victim, the accused verbally abused Salunke, leading to a violent incident. The accused fled after causing havoc and abusing both customers and restaurant employees. Assistant Police Inspector Mahanor is leading the investigation.

In a separate November incident, a longstanding feud resulted in a gang fatally stabbing 29-year-old Siddharth Nandkumar Hadge with a sickle on the roof of a building in Burud Ali, Ganesh Peth. The victim succumbed to the attack, and the Faraskhana police have filed a case against Harshal Pawar and associates in connection with this tragic incident.