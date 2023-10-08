 Pune: Man Booked For Assaulting Woman, Her Son In Yerwada After She Intervenes In Fight
The accused used a hockey stick and a tile, causing severe injuries to the duo.

Updated: Sunday, October 08, 2023, 03:57 PM IST
Pune: Man Booked For Assaulting Woman, Her Son In Yerwada After She Intervenes In Fight | Twitter

Yerwada Police have registered a case against an unidentified man who assaulted a woman and her son in Ramnagar, Yerwada, on October 4, an official said on Sunday. The altercation began when the woman intervened to stop an attack on another man. The accused used a hockey stick and a tile, causing severe injuries to the duo.

The situation escalated as the accused brandished weapons to terrorize residents. Yerwada Police have filed a case under IPC sections 326 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), as well as the Arms Act. Despite ongoing efforts, the unidentified man responsible for the attack remains at large, and PSI Patil is leading the investigation into this incident.

