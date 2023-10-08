 Pune: Gadhi Of Shivaji Maharaj's Grandfather In Pune Damaged By Rains; MP Supriya Sule Calls For Urgent Restoration
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 08, 2023, 12:24 PM IST
article-image
Baramati MP Supriya Sule conducted a thorough inspection of the historic fortress, known as Gadhi or Juni Kacheri, belonging to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's grandfather, Malojiraje Bhosale, in Indapur.

She observed significant damage due to heavy rains, particularly a collapsed tower at the eastern entrance. Immediate repair and restoration directives were issued to municipal authorities.

article-image

Rs 2 crore for site preservation was alloted in March

In March, Maharashtra State Tourism Minister Mangal Lodha allocated Rs 2 crore for site preservation. Malojiraje Bhosale lived in Indapur till his last moments and the old Tehsildar's office resided in the place where the Malojiras lived. Malojiraje Bhosale was a Maratha Sardar and was the father of Shahajiraje and the grandfather of Chhatrapati Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha Empire. Maloji died during a battle against the Bijapur Sultanate, at Indapur

article-image

