Pune: Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 12-Year-Old Girl In Jejuri | Representative Image/ PTI

Pune: A 59-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in Jejuri.

The distressing incident occurred near the Jejuri temple on September 26. A 60-year-old woman had brought her granddaughter to the temple to seek blessings. Seizing an opportunity, the accused approached them, deceitfully claiming that an old temple nearby could fulfill any wish.

However, once inside the temple, the accused's intentions turned sinister. He deliberately touched the girl inappropriately and attempted to molest her. In a courageous act, the grandmother vehemently opposed the accused and slapped him. Enraged by her resistance, the accused responded with force, assaulting the elderly woman. He then turned his attention back to the young girl, making inappropriate advances. When the girl raised her voice for help, the accused, realising the gravity of his actions, fled the scene.

The local community rallied behind the victims, offering support and assistance. Together, they tried to locate the accused, who had managed to escape. Determined to seek justice, they promptly reported the incident to the police. With the help of a sketch of the accused, the Pune Rural Local Crime Branch team successfully tracked down and arrested the alleged perpetrator within 24 hours.