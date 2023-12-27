 Pune Lok Sabha Election 2024: Who Could Be BJP's Candidate? Here's All You Need To Know
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Lok Sabha Election 2024: Who Could Be BJP's Candidate? Here's All You Need To Know

Pune Lok Sabha Election 2024: Who Could Be BJP's Candidate? Here's All You Need To Know

The previous two Pune MPs, Anil Shirole and Girish Bapat, both belonged to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and secured victories by a significant margin

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, December 27, 2023, 02:17 PM IST
article-image
Pune Lok Sabha Election 2024: Who Could Be BJP's Candidate? Here's All You Need To Know | File Photos

The Bombay High Court recently instructed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to immediately conduct a bypoll for the Pune Lok Sabha constituency, vacant since the demise of sitting MP Girish Bapat on March 29. Subsequently, the ECI challenged the Bombay HC's decision in the Supreme Court, but the petition from the ECI is pending numbering. However, given the imminent Lok Sabha elections in a few months, the likelihood of conducting the bypoll seems uncertain.

The previous two Pune MPs, Anil Shirole and Girish Bapat, both belonged to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and secured victories by a significant margin. However, this time, numerous contenders have emerged from the saffron party. Speculations surfaced about Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis intending to contest from Pune. Dismissing these rumours, Fadnavis clarified, "While I hold Pune in high regard, I won't be contesting from this seat." So, who might step into the contest? Presently, four potential candidates have emerged.

Read Also
Pune: Man Working With Private Company Loses ₹25 Lakh In Online Task Fraud
article-image

1. Murlidhar Mohol

Former Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol stands out as a top contender and holds the position of BJP's election in-charge for the Pune Lok Sabha seat. Lately, he has been actively fostering community ties by arranging diverse cultural and sports events. This includes organising events like the ‘Maharashtra Kesari’ and a large-scale blood donation drive, among others, throughout the year. Mohol's proximity to Fadnavis and Maharashtra BJP Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule has to be noted.

2. Jagdish Mulik

Former BJP Pune unit chief and former Vadgaon Sheri MLA Jagdish Mulik has emerged as another strong contender in the race. Following Bapat's passing, Mulik had publicly expressed his aspirations to contest the seat. He has actively organised various city events, notably Punethon 2023, inaugurated by Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil, alongside 'Hanuman Katha' and 'Divya Darbar' of Bageshwar Baba, graced by the presence of Fadnavis. Mulik has a history of serving in different roles within the saffron party's student front and the youth wing. He has also held the position of general secretary in the city BJP in 2013.

Read Also
Pune Crime Diary: Man Sets Himself On Fire Due To Family Dispute; 2.5-Year-Old Girl Drowns In...
article-image

3. Sunil Deodhar

The notable contender in the fray is Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary Sunil Deodhar. His proximity to Prime Minister Narendra Modi is evident from his significant role in the Gujarat elections previously. Deodhar notably served as the BJP campaign in-charge for the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency during Modi's candidacy in 2014 and played a crucial role in the party's victory in Tripura in 2018. Until recently, he held the position of BJP's national secretary and co-in-charge of Andhra Pradesh. Expressing his aspirations, Deodhar recently affirmed his interest in contesting the Pune Lok Sabha seat, emphasising his Puneite roots. "I am keen to contest the Pune Lok Sabha seat and have already commenced engaging with the public through various programmes," he affirmed.

4. Sanjay Kakade

Former Rajya Sabha MP and real estate developer Sanjay Kakade has voiced his interest in contesting the Pune Lok Sabha seat. "I have a strong connection with the party cadre at the grassroots level and am ready to contest the election if given a ticket by the party," he recently stated. In the 2019 elections, Kakade had shown interest in contesting but did not get the ticket. Reports suggested he might join the Congress due to this, but assurances of a more significant role within the saffron party changed his course.

Read Also
Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Question Paper Plagiarism In Pune's Research Scholarship Exam
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Construction Material Worth ₹31 Lakh Stolen From Metro Site

Pune: Construction Material Worth ₹31 Lakh Stolen From Metro Site

Pune Lok Sabha Election 2024: Who Could Be BJP's Candidate? Here's All You Need To Know

Pune Lok Sabha Election 2024: Who Could Be BJP's Candidate? Here's All You Need To Know

Pune: Man Working With Private Company Loses ₹25 Lakh In Online Task Fraud

Pune: Man Working With Private Company Loses ₹25 Lakh In Online Task Fraud

Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Facilitates Government Scheme Benefits, Says Union Minister Bhupinder...

Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Facilitates Government Scheme Benefits, Says Union Minister Bhupinder...

Pune Crime Diary: Man Sets Himself On Fire Due To Family Dispute; 2.5-Year-Old Girl Drowns In...

Pune Crime Diary: Man Sets Himself On Fire Due To Family Dispute; 2.5-Year-Old Girl Drowns In...