Pune Crime Diary: Man Sets Himself On Fire Due To Family Dispute; 2.5-Year-Old Girl Drowns In Swimming Pool

Pune: Young Woman Takes Her Own Life After Boyfriend Refuses To Marry Her |

In the Loop Road area of Yerwada on Monday, a person set fire to himself due to a family dispute by pouring petrol. As Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis' convoy was scheduled to pass through Golf Club Road, a substantial police force was deployed. The police on duty quickly responded and rushed the man to the hospital.

The individual, identified as Bablu Manik Gaikwad (40 years old, a resident of Lakshminagar, Yerawada), suffered severe burns. The police control room received information on Monday afternoon about a person setting himself on fire near the PMPML bus stop in the Loop Road area of Yerwada. Simultaneously, Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis' convoy was about to depart from the location, prompting enhanced police security on Golf Club Road in Yerawada. Upon receiving information about the incident, the police promptly reached the scene and admitted Gaikwad to the hospital.

In the initial investigation, it was revealed that Gaikwad attempted suicide by dousing himself in petrol due to a family dispute. The police have reported that Gaikwad's condition is critical.

2.5-Year-Old Girl Drowns In Swimming Pool

A tragic incident unfolded in Khusgaon Deshmukhwada in Bhor Tehsil, as a two-and-a-half-year-old girl drowned in a swimming pool at a local bungalow. The family, residing in the Bhor area, faced the unfortunate event while the toddler was playing near the neighbourhood swimming pool.

Around 4:20 pm, the incident occurred at the bungalow, leading to the loss of Devashi Kiran Pulate, a 2.5-year-old. The girl's father, Kiran Pulte, reported the incident to the Raigad police station.

The family learned about the incident when the toddler's mother called the father at the office, notifying him that their child had reached the swimming pool and fallen in. The neighbours heard screams and rushed to find the unresponsive girl in the water. Immediate efforts were made to rush her to a nearby hospital in Khed Shivapur, where she was, unfortunately, declared dead.

The police have registered an accidental death report.