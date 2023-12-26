Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Question Paper Plagiarism In Pune's Research Scholarship Exam

Representative image

Recent turmoil has gripped Pune and beyond as a controversy unfolds surrounding a critical examination determining eligibility for research scholarships at esteemed institutions such as Sarthi, Barti, and Mahajyoti.

Pune Pulse reported that the qualifying exam, spanning divisions including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Kolhapur, Nagpur, and Pune, has stirred concerns among students. The cause for alarm stems from the discovery that the question paper used was an exact replica of the State Eligibility Test (SET) 2019 question paper.

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) was entrusted with overseeing the transparent and efficient administration of the test. Likewise, the responsibility for crafting the question paper lay with the Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH-SET) Department of Savitribai Phule Pune University.

A total of 3,473 PhD candidates participated in the exam, vying for 200 available seats, encompassing 1,329 Sarathi, 1,383 Mahajyoti students, and 761 Barti students. Dissatisfaction among the participants was palpable as they voiced their displeasure at what they deemed a blatant "copy-paste" approach.

According to Pune Pulse reports, upon scrutinizing the question paper, it became evident that not only the content but also the sequence of questions closely mirrored the SET-2019 paper. This discovery prompted students to voice their concerns, advocating for a reevaluation of the examination system. Some students argue that instead of allocating funds for exams, the government should redirect resources toward providing fellowships directly to registered students.

Post-examination, a formal complaint was lodged with the authorities of Sarthi, Barti, and Mahajyoti. Students are now urging a comprehensive inquiry into the situation, emphasizing the need for accountability and transparency. They are calling on the government to take decisive action against those responsible for the current predicament.

Reports from the Pune Mirror have surfaced, suggesting that the question papers were not properly sealed when distributed in the test rooms. This series of events has fueled student resentment regarding SPPU's integrity while raising questions about the examination methods employed by Mahajyoti, Sarthi, and Barti. The controversy underscores the need for a thorough investigation and a commitment to upholding the integrity of academic evaluations in the region.