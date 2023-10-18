 Pune: Leopard Concerns Temporarily Halt Search For Detached Aircraft Part From Sukhoi Fighter Jet
A search operation is currently underway to locate a 60-70 feet long, pipe-like metal component that detached from a Sukhoi fighter jet during a practice session. The incident occurred around noon on Tuesday, October 17th, in the Ganjewadi area of Kavthe Yemai village, situated in the Taluka Shirur region.

In response to the incident, an immediate search operation was launched by an Indian Air Force (IAF) team in collaboration with local law enforcement. The search operation, was guided by Police Inspector Sanjay Jagtap of the Shirur Police Station and involving Police Sub-Inspector Amol Panhalkar and Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Sunil Ugle.

Despite diligent efforts, the search operation was temporarily halted due to safety concerns related to the darkness and the potential presence of leopards in the area. Fortunately, the detached aircraft part landed in an isolated location, causing no reported damage. The operation resumed on the Wednesday morning.

The incident quickly garnered attention on social media, prompting local residents to join in the search operation and offer their assistance.

