 Pune: Latest Update On New Terminal Building At Airport; Progress Discussed In Review Meeting Led by Chandrakant Patil
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Latest Update On New Terminal Building At Airport; Progress Discussed In Review Meeting Led by Chandrakant Patil

Pune: Latest Update On New Terminal Building At Airport; Progress Discussed In Review Meeting Led by Chandrakant Patil

Patil noted that the new terminal will offer ten parking bays with aerobridges and increase the number of flights to 218, necessitating the development of an efficient domestic air transport system. He stressed the importance of promoting international aviation in the future.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 05, 2023, 06:36 PM IST
article-image

State Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil emphasised the importance of providing necessary facilities for domestic passenger aviation and conducting studies on extending the runway for international aviation after the opening of the new terminal at Pune Airport during a review meeting. 

The meeting was attended by various officials, including Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao, Police Commissioner Ritesh Kumar, Collector Dr Rajesh Deshmukh, and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority Commissioner Rahul Mahiwal.

Patil noted that the new terminal will offer ten parking bays with aerobridges and increase the number of flights to 218, necessitating the development of an efficient domestic air transport system. He stressed the importance of promoting international aviation in the future. 

Read Also
Pune's Mahatma Phule Mandai Turns 138: A Walk Through Time
article-image

Meeting on Purandar Airport

Patil also informed that a meeting with the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister to expedite work on Purandar Airport and accelerate road construction for the new terminal will be held.

Pune Airport Manager Santosh Dhoke provided information on the airport's flight services. The airport currently serves around 30,000 passengers daily, including approximately 540 international travellers. In the 2022-23 fiscal year, it facilitated air travel for 8 million passengers through 59,451 flights. 

As of September this year, more than 47 lakh passengers have used Pune Airport through 31,591 flights. The number is expected to double with the commissioning of the new terminal, covering an area of 51,595 square feet and equipped with modern amenities.

Read Also
WATCH: Pune's Aundh Road Under Threat As Armed Gang Targets Empty Apartments
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Latest Update On New Terminal Building At Airport; Progress Discussed In Review Meeting Led by...

Pune: Latest Update On New Terminal Building At Airport; Progress Discussed In Review Meeting Led by...

Pune Metro Construction Material Worth ₹24,000 Stolen

Pune Metro Construction Material Worth ₹24,000 Stolen

Pune: 45% of Work Completed On Metro Line-3 From Mann-Hinjawadi To Shivajinagar; Click Here For More...

Pune: 45% of Work Completed On Metro Line-3 From Mann-Hinjawadi To Shivajinagar; Click Here For More...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge Launches Pothole-Free City Campaign

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge Launches Pothole-Free City Campaign

Pimpri-Chinchwad: International Wrestling Complex And Training Centre Inaugurated In Bhosari

Pimpri-Chinchwad: International Wrestling Complex And Training Centre Inaugurated In Bhosari