 Pune: Krishnakumar Goyal Honoured With Rotary International Service Excellence Award
Krishnakumar Goyal, through his Krishna Kumar Goyal Foundation, is actively involved in implementing various social projects in the areas of environment, education, and health

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, January 23, 2024, 03:46 PM IST
article-image
(L-R) Deepak Shikarpur, Michael McGovern, Krishnakumar Goyal, Manju Phadke, JP Shroff |

Krishnakumar Goyal, the founder of Kohinoor Group, has been honoured with the Rotary International Service Excellence Award. This award is bestowed upon individuals and organisations that exemplify Rotary's international values and goals, aiming to recognise those who have made dedicated contributions to communities and the world's betterment.

The award for the year 2023-24 was presented to Goyal in a ceremony attended by Rotary International President Representative Michael McGovern, District Governor of Rotary 3131 Manju Phadke, IT expert Dr Deepak Shikarpur, and former President of CREDAI JP Shroff.

During the ceremony, McGovern applauded Goyal's long-standing commitment to social service. In response, Goyal expressed his gratitude to Rotary International for the prestigious award.

Goyal, through his Krishna Kumar Goyal Foundation, is actively involved in implementing various social projects in the areas of environment, education, and health. On this occasion, he also announced the intention to implement the environmentally friendly "Rotary Green Society" project across all Kohinoor Group projects.

