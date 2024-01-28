 Pune: Kohinoor Group Partners With EY, Salesforce, SAP
Founded in 1983, Kohinoor Group has been at the forefront of Pune's rapid growth, creating remarkable commercial and residential landmarks across the city

Aakash Singh
Updated: Sunday, January 28, 2024, 02:45 PM IST
(L-R) Prasanth Gopinath, Sameer Desai, SB Mantri, Bhaskar Vashishtha, Shashank Jain, Mahesh D Kore, Shomik Dasgupta, Sanjeev Gupta, Chaitanya Seth, Krishnakumar Goyal, Vineet Goyal, Pravin Bhandari, Amrish Buchha, Nilesh Laddad, Hrishikesh Kulkarni, Rupesh Mittal, Raghu Iyer |

Kohinoor Group, a distinguished real estate service provider in Pune, has unveiled an ambitious technology transformation programme aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, customer experiences, and business agility.

This announcement marks a significant milestone for the organisation, as it collaborates with leading technologies such as SAP and SFDC - Salesforce, and engages Ernst & Young LLP (EY), a globally recognised business and consulting organisation, as its technology consulting partner to spearhead this transformative initiative.

The launch of the programme witnessed the presence of top leaders and officials from Kohinoor Group, EY, SAP, and Salesforce.

Founded in 1983, Kohinoor Group has been at the forefront of Pune's rapid growth, creating remarkable commercial and residential landmarks across the city. Over its 40-year journey, the group has delivered an impressive 9 million sqft across 45 projects and currently has 10.5 million sqft in progress.

The group's success is largely attributed to its visionary Chairman and Managing Director, Krishnakumar Goyal. Presently, Kohinoor is led by Vineet Goyal and Rajesh Goyal, Joint Managing Directors of the Group.

