 Pune: Khadakwasla MLA Bhimrao Tapkir, Cantonment MLA Sunil Kamble Not in BJP's 1st Assembly Polls Candidate List; Will NCP Get These Seats?
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Khadakwasla MLA Bhimrao Tapkir, Cantonment MLA Sunil Kamble Not in BJP's 1st Assembly Polls Candidate List; Will NCP Get These Seats?

Pune: Khadakwasla MLA Bhimrao Tapkir, Cantonment MLA Sunil Kamble Not in BJP's 1st Assembly Polls Candidate List; Will NCP Get These Seats?

Although this does not mean that the party has denied tickets to Sunil Kamble and Bhimrao Tapkir, the absence of their assemblies in the first list was surprising.

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 01:41 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Khadakwasla MLA Bhimrao Tapkir, Cantonment MLA Sunil Kamble Not in BJP's 1st Assembly Polls Candidate List; Will NCP Get These Seats? |

Even as the BJP announced its first list for the upcoming assembly election, a few seats in Pune where it was expected that the party would give tickets to sitting MLAs or former MLAs were not spotted in the list itself.

The party gave tickets to six people, including Siddharth Shirole and Madhuri Misal, but the absence of Cantonment MLA Sunil Kamble and Khadakwasla MLA Bhimrao Tapkir was a big letdown, as their constituencies did not make it to the first list.

Although this does not mean that the party has denied tickets to Kamble and Tapkir, the absence of their assemblies in the first list was surprising.

Read Also
Pune: NCP Demands Resignation Of BJP MLA Sunil Kamble For Slapping On-Duty Police Constable; Watch...
article-image

Bad performance in general election

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP's Manda Mhatre Looks To Retain Belapur Seat In Absence Of Strong MVA Candidate
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP's Manda Mhatre Looks To Retain Belapur Seat In Absence Of Strong MVA Candidate
School Insisting Students To Wear Uniform Is Not 'Cruelty Against Child', Saya Kerela High Court
School Insisting Students To Wear Uniform Is Not 'Cruelty Against Child', Saya Kerela High Court
Navi Mumbai: Train Services Delayed Due To Trespassing Incident Between Belapur & Seawoods
Navi Mumbai: Train Services Delayed Due To Trespassing Incident Between Belapur & Seawoods
UltraTech Cement Shares Plummet Over 2% Amid Q2FY25 Financial Results
UltraTech Cement Shares Plummet Over 2% Amid Q2FY25 Financial Results

Sunil Kamble, the Cantonment MLA, is constantly in the news and surrounded by controversies. He was recently accused of assaulting a police officer and an NCP leader at a public event in Pune in the presence of Ajit Pawar.

It should be noted that Kamble won in the 2019 polls with a thin margin of 5,012 votes, while Congress' Ramesh Bagwe lost the seat by securing 47,148 votes. Additionally, in the 2024 general election, his assembly constituency was the only constituency in Pune in which the BJP trailed, and Congress received 13,300 more votes in the Pune Cantonment Assembly segment.

Read Also
Former Wadgaon Sheri MLA Jagdish Mulik Appeals for Strong Support Ahead of Assembly Elections,...
article-image

Big names in fray in Khadkwasla

Looking at Khadakwasla, sources say there is internal opposition to Tapkir in the party. Sule has also managed to get more votes than Sunetra in five of the six Assembly segments, including Ajit Pawar’s Baramati Town. However, it was only in the BJP stronghold of Khadakwasla that the NCP (SP) leader trailed by around 21,000 votes.

In Khadakwasla, there are many posters appearing before the Model Code of Conduct, the most prominent of which are those by former Pune mayor Dattatray Dhankawade, currently with Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Others include BJP leaders Deepak Nagapure and Manjusha Nagapure. The name of Rupali Chakankar was also in the news; however, it seems she is out of the race, especially after her second appointment as the chief of the state women's commission. Deepak Nagpure, Dilip Vede Patil, Haridas Charvad, and Prasanna Jagtap in Khadakwasla are also interested in contesting from the area for the party.

Read Also
Pune: Is Jagdish Mulik Quitting BJP? Here's What You Need To Know
article-image

The missing constituencies in the list have led to political speculation, including the snubbing of current MLAs and the possibility of giving tickets to allies like Shinde Sena or NCP (AP) or tickets to someone else from the party. Thus, it will be of great interest to know who will get the tickets for these two seats in the Mahayuti from Pune.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: FDA To Conduct Special Drive To Crack Down On Adulterated Food Items During Diwali

Pune: FDA To Conduct Special Drive To Crack Down On Adulterated Food Items During Diwali

Chinchwad Assembly Seat: NCP's Nana Kate Makes Stand Clear, Says 'Won't Campaign For BJP's Shankar...

Chinchwad Assembly Seat: NCP's Nana Kate Makes Stand Clear, Says 'Won't Campaign For BJP's Shankar...

Pune: Jagdish Mulik's Wadgaon Sheri Missing from BJP's First List; Will NCP's Sunil Tingre Get the...

Pune: Jagdish Mulik's Wadgaon Sheri Missing from BJP's First List; Will NCP's Sunil Tingre Get the...

AAP’s Decision On Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Polls To Be Announced In Next 2 Days: Mukund...

AAP’s Decision On Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Polls To Be Announced In Next 2 Days: Mukund...

Pune: Khadakwasla MLA Bhimrao Tapkir, Cantonment MLA Sunil Kamble Not in BJP's 1st Assembly Polls...

Pune: Khadakwasla MLA Bhimrao Tapkir, Cantonment MLA Sunil Kamble Not in BJP's 1st Assembly Polls...