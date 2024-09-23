Pune: Is Jagdish Mulik Quitting BJP? Here's What You Need To Know | X/@jagdishmulikbjp

Speculations were rife that former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Jagdish Mulik was quitting the saffron party, allegedly due to the Vadgaon Sheri seat being given to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. However, Mulik dismissed the rumours late on Sunday, stating there was no truth to them.

‘एबीपी माझा’चं ‘ते’ वृत्त कपोलकल्पित !



‘मी भारतीय जनता पार्टी सोडणार’ आणि इतर पक्षात जाणार असे कपोलकल्पित वृत्त ‘एबीपी माझा’ या वृत्तवाहिनीने प्रसारित केले असून या बातमीत सुईच्या टोकाइतकेही तथ्य नाही !



आमची मातृसंस्था राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघाचा ‘राष्ट्र प्रथम’चा विचार आमच्या… — Jagdish Mulik (@jagdishmulikbjp) September 22, 2024





Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the former Vadgaon Sheri MLA wrote, "The news channel 'ABP Majha' has aired fabricated news that I will leave the BJP and join another party. There is no truth in this news! The idea of ​​'Rashtra Pratham' from our mother organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is ingrained in my nerves, so I will not take a single step away from the original idea of ​​the party. Moreover, I don’t even entertain the thought of acting politically beyond the party. No matter how much the opponents try to spread misunderstanding about me through their politics, they will fail, because my ideology is firm!"





Meanwhile, Mulik, who is aspiring to contest the upcoming polls, has written a letter to voters, urging them to support him in the upcoming elections. It is important to note that BJP workers in Vadgaon Sheri had earlier declared that they would not campaign for the incumbent NCP MLA Sunil Tingre.



In the letter, Mulik wrote, "There is a feeling of gratitude in my heart while communicating with you in this letter. My social and political movement flourished with your support. Your love, support, and blessings have been abundant, and these blessings are precious to me. It is a great feeling of satisfaction to interact with my extended family, i.e., you. I inherited the legacy of social work from my family. My political journey began in 2001 through the student movement, built upon a foundation of social causes. It was because of you that I had the opportunity to represent the Vadgaon Sheri constituency as an MLA in 2014. During those five years, efforts were made to earn your trust."





"Despite my tireless efforts, I narrowly missed reaching the Assembly in 2019. Work resumed the day after that defeat. With your support, I am ready to fight again, with double the vigour, for social service. During the Covid period, there was a need to support and provide healthcare to the common citizens, which was fulfilled through the party organisation of which I was the city chief. I continued to agitate for development works and people’s rights, strengthened the party organisation and fought for justice for the common citizens of the constituency," he added.



"The Assembly elections are approaching, and I need your support, love, and blessings once again. This time, this servant of yours will need your backing more strongly and vigorously. This communication with you is for that very purpose. I hope for your cooperation," he further said.