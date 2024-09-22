Former Wadgaon Sheri MLA Jagdish Mulik Appeals for Strong Support Ahead of Assembly Elections, Trouble Rises for NCP's Sunil Tingre | File Photos

Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, tensions between the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) and the BJP within the Grand Alliance are becoming increasingly apparent. Pune district has become the focal point of these tensions, particularly in the Shirur, Maval, Indapur, and Wadgaon Sheri constituencies, where fierce competition is unfolding between the BJP and NCP.

In Wadgaon Sheri, the ongoing conflict between the two parties shows no signs of abating. Sunil Tingre, an MLA from Ajit Pawar's NCP, currently represents this constituency. However, former BJP MLA Jagdish Mulik has staked his claim on the seat. Despite this, according to the Grand Alliance's formula of allotting seats to incumbent MLAs, Wadgaon Sheri is likely to be given to the NCP. Nevertheless, Jagdish Mulik remains adamant in his bid for the seat.

BJP workers in the constituency have openly declared that they will not work for the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction). In response, Jagdish Mulik has written a letter to the voters, urging them to support him in the upcoming elections, raising questions about whether he is forming a front against Sunil Tingre. This has further highlighted the ongoing disputes within the Grand Alliance.

Here's what he wrote in letter:

There is a feeling of gratitude in my heart while communicating with you in letter form. My social and political movement flourished with your support. Your love, support, and blessings have been abundant, and these blessings are precious to me. It is a great feeling of satisfaction to interact with my extended family, i.e., you. I got the legacy of social work from my family. My political journey began in 2001 through the student movement, only after cultivating a mass of social causes. It was because of you that I had the opportunity to represent Wadgaon Sheri Constituency as an MLA in 2014. In those five years, efforts were made to earn your trust.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A new look was given to the constituency. Many projects like Bhama Askhed, the Hundred Bed Hospital, Metro, and Flyover were launched. I have been constantly active in raising the standard of living for the citizens. Despite my tireless efforts, I narrowly failed to reach the assembly in 2019. Work started on the second day after the defeat. With your support, I became ready to fight again, with double the vigour, for social service.

When I was the city president of the BJP, I kept the then-ruling party in the state on edge. During the Corona period, there was a need to support and provide healthcare to the common citizens, which was fulfilled through the party organization. I continued to agitate for development works and people's rights, strengthened the party organization, and fought for justice for the common citizens of the constituency. We organized many cultural and social programs, such as teacher honors, student felicitations, women’s honors, health camps, competitions, public festivals, and discourses by Bageshwar Dham and Jaya Kishori.

The assembly elections are approaching, and I need your support, love, and blessings once again. This time, this servant of yours will need your backing more strongly and vigorously. This communication with you is for that very purpose. I hope for your cooperation.