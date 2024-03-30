Pune: JSPM University Teams Up With Purdue University's EPICS Programme |

JSPM University Pune and JSPM’s Rajarshi Shahu College of Engineering (RSCOE) have embarked on an exciting collaboration with the Engineering Projects in Community Service (EPICS) programme at Purdue University, USA, to enhance community engagement and experiential learning opportunities for engineering students.

Among the distinguished guests, Dr Ravi Joshi, President of JSPM University, Dr RK Jain, Director of RSCOE, Prof BB Ahuja, Vice Chancellor of JSPM University, Dr Ajit Thete, Eminent Educationist, Vishal Choudhary, Registrar, Dr Dattatraya Bhise, and other faculty members were present.

As a significant milestone in this partnership, Dr William Oakes, Assistant Dean for Experiential Learning and Director of the EPICS programme, a distinguished faculty member at Purdue University's School of Engineering Education, visited the Rajarshi Shahu College of Engineering (RSCOE) of JSPM Group of Institutions, Tathawade, and JSPM University Pune. Dr Oakes interacted with students and faculty members, sharing his insights and experiences in community service and engineering education.

During his visit, Dr Oakes emphasised the importance of integrating community service into the engineering curriculum, highlighting the transformative impact it has on students' academic and personal growth. His engaging sessions inspired students and faculty alike to explore new avenues for collaborative projects and initiatives that address real-world challenges while making a positive difference in the community.

Speaking about the collaboration, Prof BB Ahuja, Vice Chancellor of JSPM University, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with the EPICS programme at Purdue University and welcome Dr William Oakes to our campus. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our commitment to providing our students with holistic educational experiences that instil a sense of social responsibility and ethical leadership."