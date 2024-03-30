Central Railway To Run Pune-Danapur One-Way Special Train; Check For Details Here

File Photo

Mumbai: Central Railway will run one-way summer special train between Pune and Danapur to clear the extra rush of passengers.

The 01499 summer special train will leave Pune at 19.55 hrs on 30.03.2024 and will reach Danapur at 04.30 hrs on third day.

Details On Halts

Halts: Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn, Buxar and Ara.

Composition: 20 Sleeper Class and 2 Luggage cum Guard’s Brake Van (Total 22 ICF coaches)

For Reservations, Visit Official Site

Reservation: Bookings for special train no 01499 Pune-Danapur on special charges is already opened at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in.

For detailed timings at halts of this special train please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App