Pune: India's diversity Is Its Strength, Says Nitin Gadkari At MIT-ADT University's 6th Convocation Ceremony |

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, emphasised India's role in promoting unity and peace through its diversity and cultural values during the 6th convocation ceremony of MIT University of Art, Design, and Technology. The event was held on Friday at Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Vishwashanti Dome in Vishwaraj Bagh, Loni Kalbhor.

Gadkari highlighted the current global unrest and contrasted it with India's commitment to 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' which signifies the world as one family. "At present, we see unrest all over the world. But, on the other hand, India is seen to be spreading the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and establishing peace in the country by breaking the barriers of language, region, and caste due to its unity in diversity. Therefore, the diversity of our country is our strength, and only strong people can bring peace," he said.

Gadkari also stressed the importance of cultural progress alongside economic development. He commended MIT-ADT University for cultivating students with strong cultural values and promoting research as a means to eradicate poverty. "We can eradicate poverty only through science, technology, and research, and the work of promoting such research is being done by this university. World peace can be achieved only through new technology, and the same work is being done by Prof Dr Vishwanath Karad," he added.

The event included the presentation of the Bharat Ratna Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Award to Padma Shri Dr A S Kiran Kumar for his contributions to science and technology. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Kiran Kumar said, "It is a matter of honour for me to accept the award given in the name of Dr Kalam by MIT-ADT University, which is bringing a great change in the education sector of the country. India has recently shown the world that we are not inferior in any field. Due to this, students should be proud of their culture and self-esteem and strive to raise the name of the country. Our country has a talented young generation like no one in the world, so the responsibility of fulfilling the dream of an advanced country as shown by Dr Kalam is now on the shoulders of this youth generation."

Prominent individuals, including Prof Dr Vishwanath D. Karad, Founder President of MEER's MIT Institute of Education, Prof Dr Mangesh Karad, Vice-Chancellor and Executive President of MIT ADT University, Rahul Karad, Executive President of MIT WPU, and others, were present at the event.

A total of 2805 students were awarded degrees during the convocation, including 23 PhDs, 51 gold medals, and 188 rank holder certificates. The event was attended by over 7000 people, including parents and students.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)