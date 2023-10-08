Pune: India Is On Course To Becoming A Maritime Superpower, Says Union Minister Shripad Naik |

"India is blessed with a vast coastline, and as a result, the sea has always been a source of wealth and prosperity for our country. Currently, more than 85% of Indian seafarers are employed in the foreign maritime sector, and we are proud to have a significant number of women seafarers as well. With these trends, India is undoubtedly progressing towards becoming a maritime superpower," expressed Shripad Naik, Union Minister of State for Shipping and Waterways. He made these remarks during a programme organised by MIT University of Art, Design, and Technology's Maharashtra Academy for Naval Education and Training (MANET) on the occasion of World Maritime Week at Balgandharv Rang Mandir.

In addition to Shripad Naik, the event featured distinguished guests such as Shyam Jagannathan, Director General of the Shipping Department, Dr Shashank Jagirdar, Captain at Synergy Marine Group, Dr Pandurang Raut, Deputy Director General of Shipping, Prof Dr Mangesh Karad, Vice-Chancellor and Working President of MIT ADT University, Dr Mahesh Chopde, Registrar, along with Captain Asha S Alagappa, Captain Kedar Chaudhary, Captain Srirang Gokhale, and other dignitaries.

During his address, Minister Naik highlighted the government's commitment to supporting women in the merchant navy by offering a scholarship of ₹1 lakh during their training. He emphasised the government's intention to encourage more women to enter this sector.

Prof Dr Mangesh Karad underscored the significance of maritime as a profession and encouraged students to consider careers in the merchant navy. He stated, "Maritime is an incredibly important profession globally and has played a pivotal role in globalisation. India has a rich history in maritime business dating back to Vasco da Gama's time. However, in recent years, due to the increasing job opportunities in the IT sector, many students have overlooked the merchant navy. While this profession is challenging, it is also highly respectable, and I urge students to explore this field."

