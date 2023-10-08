 Pune's Sassoon Hospital Turns 160: A Journey Through Time
Sassoon General Hospital, Pune's largest state-run hospital, celebrated its 160th anniversary on October 8. Let's take a journey through its history.

- On October 8, 1863, the foundation stone of Sassoon General Hospital was laid by then Bombay Governor Henry Bartle Frere in the presence of Baghdadi Jewish baron David Sassoon, who generously contributed to its construction.

- Despite David Sassoon's passing in November 1864, before the hospital became operational, his significant donation of ₹1.88 lakh played a crucial role in funding the construction, which had a total cost of ₹3.10 lakh.

- When it opened its doors in 1867, the hospital, designed by Lieutenant Colonel Wilkins, had the capacity to accommodate 144 patients.

- In November 1878, a medical school was established on the campus, which would later develop into the renowned BJ Medical College.

- Jacob Sassoon, the grandson of David Sassoon, donated ₹2 lakh in 1906 for the hospital's expansion, specifically to create a new wing dedicated to European patients and those from the Jewish community. The foundation stone for this building was laid by then-Bombay Governor Lord Lamington.

- On January 12, 1924, Mahatma Gandhi underwent an emergency appendectomy performed by British surgeon Colonel Maddock at the hospital.

- Currently, both heritage buildings, the David Sassoon and Jacob Sassoon buildings, are undergoing restoration. This restoration project commenced in November 2022 and involves an expenditure of ₹14.7 crore for the David Sassoon Hospital building and ₹9 crore for the Jacob Sassoon building.

