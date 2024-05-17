 Maharashtra: 18-Year-Old Dies By Suicide In Satara After Being Pressured Into Marriage By Lover (VIDEO)
The minor girl is likely to be sent to a remand home

Rambhau JagtapUpdated: Friday, May 17, 2024, 10:50 AM IST
article-image
In a shocking incident, an 18-year-old boy who had just given his Class XII exams died by suicide at his home in Maharashtra's Satara district after being pressured into marriage by his lover, officials said on Friday.

According to the information received, the boy has been identified as Bapu Kale, a resident of Wavarhire in Satara's Maan taluka. His mother, Kavita, has filed a case of abetment to suicide against Bapu's lover, who is a minor, at the Dahiwadi Police Station.

At around noon on Wednesday, the minor girl came in front of the Kale residence and began abusing the deceased. She threatened to die by suicide if he did not marry her. Reportedly, she had been harassing the boy from time to time. Later, at 1:30pm, the boy died by suicide by hanging. His family members discovered this after a while and, with the help of some villagers, broke open the door. The police also visited the spot after being informed.

Meanwhile, the minor girl is likely to be sent to a remand home.

