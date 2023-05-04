Pune: Honeytrapped DRDO scientist held for sharing defence info with Pakistan |

In yet another case of honeytrap, a scientist named Pradip Kurulkar (59) from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) laboratory in Pune has been arrested and charged under relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act, of 1923, said an official from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

The investigation will be carried out by the Pune unit of the ATS The action was taken after a complaint was made by another DRDO official.

The accused is a COEP alumni

Kurulkar has been accused of falling prey to a honeytrap and leaking sensitive information to a Pakistani Intelligence Operative through WhatsApp video calls and voice messages. Kurulkar joined DRDO at CVRDE, Avadi, in 1988 after completing his Bachelor’s degree (BE) in Electrical Engineering from COEP Pune in 1985. He was working as Director of Research & Development Establishment (Engineers) [R&DE(E)], a premier Systems Engineering Laboratory of DRDO.

"The scientist, by misusing his position, despite knowing that the officials secrets in his possession if obtained by the enemy country can pose a threat to the security of the country, provided the details to the enemy country," an ATS release said.

Booked under Official Secrets Act

An offense under relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act has been registered with Kalachowki unit of the ATS in Mumbai and further probe is on, it added.

Honey trapping is a strategy in espionage where an agent cultivates a relationship with a civilian in order to exploit their trust or gain access to confidential information. This incident once again highlights the challenge posed by honey trapping to Indian security agencies, as an increasing number of individuals with access to sensitive information continue to be trapped by Pakistani spies, despite repeated warnings from higher authorities.