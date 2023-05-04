 Pune: Honeytrapped DRDO scientist held for sharing defence info with Pakistan
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Honeytrapped DRDO scientist held for sharing defence info with Pakistan

Pune: Honeytrapped DRDO scientist held for sharing defence info with Pakistan

The scientist has been accused of leaking sensitive information to a Pakistani Intelligence Operative through WhatsApp video calls and voice messages, thus falling prey to a honeytrap. He joined DRDO at CVRDE, Avadi, in 1988 after completing his Bachelor’s degree (BE) in Electrical Engineering from COEP Pune in 1985.

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Thursday, May 04, 2023, 09:51 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Honeytrapped DRDO scientist held for sharing defence info with Pakistan |

In yet another case of honeytrap, a scientist named Pradip Kurulkar (59) from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) laboratory in Pune has been arrested and charged under relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act, of 1923, said an official from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

The investigation will be carried out by the Pune unit of the ATS The action was taken after a complaint was made by another DRDO official.

Read Also
Amritpal Singh gets funding from Pakistan's ISI: Report
article-image

The accused is a COEP alumni

Kurulkar has been accused of falling prey to a honeytrap and leaking sensitive information to a Pakistani Intelligence Operative through WhatsApp video calls and voice messages. Kurulkar joined DRDO at CVRDE, Avadi, in 1988 after completing his Bachelor’s degree (BE) in Electrical Engineering from COEP Pune in 1985. He was working as Director of Research & Development Establishment (Engineers) [R&DE(E)], a premier Systems Engineering Laboratory of DRDO.

"The scientist, by misusing his position, despite knowing that the officials secrets in his possession if obtained by the enemy country can pose a threat to the security of the country, provided the details to the enemy country," an ATS release said.

Read Also
The Kerala Story Trailer: Adah Sharma's film narrates shocking tales of state's girls falling victim...
article-image

Booked under Official Secrets Act

An offense under relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act has been registered with Kalachowki unit of the ATS in Mumbai and further probe is on, it added.

Honey trapping is a strategy in espionage where an agent cultivates a relationship with a civilian in order to exploit their trust or gain access to confidential information. This incident once again highlights the challenge posed by honey trapping to Indian security agencies, as an increasing number of individuals with access to sensitive information continue to be trapped by Pakistani spies, despite repeated warnings from higher authorities.

Read Also
Bhopal: Govt employee falls prey to honeytrap; case registered against 4 persons, including 2 women
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ATS to probe Pune-Satara Road blast

ATS to probe Pune-Satara Road blast

Pune: Preparations in full swing for Ashadhi Wari

Pune: Preparations in full swing for Ashadhi Wari

Pune: Global delegates learn from 'Swachh Model'

Pune: Global delegates learn from 'Swachh Model'

Pune: Honeytrapped DRDO scientist held for sharing defence info with Pakistan

Pune: Honeytrapped DRDO scientist held for sharing defence info with Pakistan

Attention job seekers! Second Job fair on May 10 in Pune

Attention job seekers! Second Job fair on May 10 in Pune