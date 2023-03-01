Amritpal Singh gets funding from Pakistan's ISI: Report

'I don't consider myself citizen of India..': 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh |

Security services have suspected that Amritpal Singh, the leader of the Khalistani Waris Punjab Division, receives financing from Pakistan's Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) to promote him as Bhindranwale 0.2 on social media.

As per a report in India Today, this incident came days after a fight broke out in Ajnala between Amritpal Singh's Waris Punjab De followers and Punjab Police over the detention of Singh's close aide, Lovepreet Singh Toofan.

Police barricades were broken

Police barricades set up outside the Ajnala Police Station were breached by supporters brandishing swords and firearms. In addition, the protesters shielded themselves with the Guru Granth Sahib holy book.

But, Punjab Police decided to free Lovepreet Singh Toofan after speaking with the Waris Punjab De chief and his supporters.

Punjab government under fire from Congress

The Punjab government has been under fire from the Congress and a few religious groups, including the Damdami Taksal, for failing to take any action against Amritpal Singh in the Ajnala tragedy.

A commission to investigate the Ajnala incident, in which the Guru Granth Sahib was carried to the Ajnala police station, has also been constituted by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).