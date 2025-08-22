 Uttar Pradesh Govt Clarifies School Merger Policy, No Primary Schools With Fewer Than 50 Students To Be Merged
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh Govt Clarifies School Merger Policy, No Primary Schools With Fewer Than 50 Students To Be Merged

Uttar Pradesh Govt Clarifies School Merger Policy, No Primary Schools With Fewer Than 50 Students To Be Merged

The Uttar Pradesh government has clarified its position on the controversial school merger policy, stating that primary schools with fewer than 50 students will not be merged. It further assured the High Court that no merged school will be located beyond one kilometre from the existing institution.

UP State BureauUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 06:47 AM IST
article-image
UP government clarifies school merger policy before Allahabad High Court, ensuring primary schools with fewer than 50 students remain unaffected | File Photo

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has clarified its position on the controversial school merger policy, stating that primary schools with fewer than 50 students will not be merged. It further assured the High Court that no merged school will be located beyond one kilometre from the existing institution.

High Court Hearing Details

The clarification was submitted before the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court on Thursday, where Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Jaspreet Singh heard special appeals against the merger. The government’s Additional Advocate General Anuj Kudesia informed the court that instructions have already been sent to all Basic Shiksha Adhikaris (BSAs) in the state to act in accordance with this decision. The matter will next be heard on September 1.

Background of the Case

FPJ Shorts
KCET, Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Option Entry Portal Open; Here's How To Access
KCET, Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Option Entry Portal Open; Here's How To Access
Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena Faces Setback As Ex-Palghar Zilla Parishad Chief Prakash Nikam, Along With Other Prominent Leaders, Defects To BJP
Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena Faces Setback As Ex-Palghar Zilla Parishad Chief Prakash Nikam, Along With Other Prominent Leaders, Defects To BJP
VIDEO: 2,700 National Health Mission Staff Protest Outside Pune Collector’s Office – What Are Their Demands?
VIDEO: 2,700 National Health Mission Staff Protest Outside Pune Collector’s Office – What Are Their Demands?
WBJEE 2025 Result Out: West Bengal JEE Rank Card And Final Answer Key Out At wbjeeb.nic.in; Get Direct Link Here
WBJEE 2025 Result Out: West Bengal JEE Rank Card And Final Answer Key Out At wbjeeb.nic.in; Get Direct Link Here

The case originated after a June 16 government order mandated the merger of schools with low enrolment, citing resource optimization under the National Education Policy 2020. However, petitions filed by students from Sitapur district argued that the move violated the Right to Education Act, which requires schools for children aged 6–14 to be located within prescribed limits.

Interim Stay and Revised Stance

On July 24, the High Court imposed an interim stay on mergers in Sitapur, citing visible irregularities in government records and asked for clarification. The state has now placed its revised stance on record.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh News: Samajwadi Party Women’s Wing Protests Alleged Irregularities In Vote Counting
article-image

Debate Over Impact

While the government maintains the mergers will enhance infrastructure and improve learning quality, petitioners insist the move risks children’s access and safety.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Har Kutte Ka Din Aata Hai': Stray Dog Lovers & Activists Rejoice Over SC's Modified Order; Check...

'Har Kutte Ka Din Aata Hai': Stray Dog Lovers & Activists Rejoice Over SC's Modified Order; Check...

Ruckus Erupts At Rekha Gupta's 1st Event After Attack, Man Raises Slogans Against Delhi CM; Removed...

Ruckus Erupts At Rekha Gupta's 1st Event After Attack, Man Raises Slogans Against Delhi CM; Removed...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: PM Modi Launches Scathing Attack On RJD's 'Lantern Raj', Accuses...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: PM Modi Launches Scathing Attack On RJD's 'Lantern Raj', Accuses...

Lucknow: MLA Neeraj Bora Assures Fishermen Of Protection As Gomti River Fishing Auction Is Put On...

Lucknow: MLA Neeraj Bora Assures Fishermen Of Protection As Gomti River Fishing Auction Is Put On...

Prohibition Won't Stop Real-Money Gaming, Only Drive It Underground: Industry Voices Alarm Over...

Prohibition Won't Stop Real-Money Gaming, Only Drive It Underground: Industry Voices Alarm Over...