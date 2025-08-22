Uttar Pradesh Govt Clarifies School Merger Policy, No Primary Schools With Fewer Than 50 Students To Be Merged

UP government clarifies school merger policy before Allahabad High Court, ensuring primary schools with fewer than 50 students remain unaffected | File Photo

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has clarified its position on the controversial school merger policy, stating that primary schools with fewer than 50 students will not be merged. It further assured the High Court that no merged school will be located beyond one kilometre from the existing institution.

High Court Hearing Details

The clarification was submitted before the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court on Thursday, where Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Jaspreet Singh heard special appeals against the merger. The government’s Additional Advocate General Anuj Kudesia informed the court that instructions have already been sent to all Basic Shiksha Adhikaris (BSAs) in the state to act in accordance with this decision. The matter will next be heard on September 1.

Background of the Case

The case originated after a June 16 government order mandated the merger of schools with low enrolment, citing resource optimization under the National Education Policy 2020. However, petitions filed by students from Sitapur district argued that the move violated the Right to Education Act, which requires schools for children aged 6–14 to be located within prescribed limits.

Interim Stay and Revised Stance

On July 24, the High Court imposed an interim stay on mergers in Sitapur, citing visible irregularities in government records and asked for clarification. The state has now placed its revised stance on record.

Debate Over Impact

While the government maintains the mergers will enhance infrastructure and improve learning quality, petitioners insist the move risks children’s access and safety.