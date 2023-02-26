Punjab Congress MP receives threat call: 'Stop speaking against Amritpal Singh, or else...'

Ravneet Singh Bittu (L) and Amritpal Singh (R) |

On Sunday, Ravneet Singh Bittu, the Member of Parliament from Ludhiana belonging to the Congress party, alleged that he had been threatened with dire consequences in a call if he did not cease criticising Amritpal Singh, a preacher and supporter of the Khalistani movement.

𝗕𝗶𝘁𝘁𝘂, 𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝗳𝗺𝗿 𝗖𝗠 𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗦𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗵, 𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗶𝘃𝗲𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁 𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗶𝗻𝘁'𝗹 𝗻𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿

Bittu, who has been elected to the Parliament three times, is the grandson of the former Chief Minister of Punjab, Beant Singh, who was assassinated in 1995.

The Member of Parliament from Ludhiana, Ravneet Singh Bittu, is currently attending the 85th plenary session of the Congress in Chhattisgarh. He has reported receiving a threatening phone call from an unknown international number.

"The caller said I should stop speaking against Amritpal Singh or else face dire consequences," Bittu said, according to a report by PTI.

A complaint has been filed with the police post at Ghumar Mandi in Ludhiana, and investigations are currently underway.

𝗥𝘂𝗰𝗸𝘂𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗔𝗷𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗮 𝗯𝘆 𝗔𝗺𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗽𝗮𝗹'𝘀 𝘀𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀

On Thursday, supporters of Amritpal Singh, some of whom were armed with swords and guns, breached barricades and forcibly entered the police station complex in Ajnala. They remained encamped there until they received "assurances" that Lovepreet Singh, an aide of Singh who had been arrested, would be set free.

On Friday, Lovepreet Singh aka 'Toofan', who is an aide of Singh and has been accused of kidnapping, was released from jail.

Despite a significant police presence, no action was taken as the preacher, who has been frequently labeled a Khalistani sympathizer, and his supporters remained at the Ajnala police station for several hours.

Amritpal Singh, who had recently returned from Dubai, is the leader of the "Waris Punjab De" organization, which was founded by the late actor and activist Deep Sidhu. Sidhu passed away in a road accident in February of last year.