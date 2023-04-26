Bhopal: Govt employee falls prey to honeytrap; case registered against 4 persons, including 2 women

Representative Picture |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A government employee fell prey to a 'honeytrap' in the state capital Bhopal in which the accused extorted Rs 1.5 lakh from him by threatening to implicate him in a rape case, a police official said on Wednesday.

The police registered a case against four persons, including two women in the matter. The government employee has been posted at Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) in the city.

"An employee of BHEL had lodged a complaint at Govindpura police station. When the police investigated the matter, it came to light that on the night of April 15 and 16, the BHEL employee became the victim of the honeytrap," Bhopal Zone 2, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Rajesh Singh Bhadauria said.

Explaining the chronology of the incident, he said that first the victim met a woman somehow, during this the woman called another woman. Both the women reached a house in Katara area in the city with the victim's consent, but due to some reason they left from there and came to the victim's house in Govindpura locality.

"When these three people were alone in the house, meanwhile two other accused in which one was in police uniform reached there and they claimed themselves as the local police. They told the victim that he had committed a rape with those women and also had beaten up the victim. After that the accused took Rs 1.53 Lakh from the victim from his credit card," Bhadauria said, adding that based on the facts it came to light that these four accused are interconnected and belong to the same gang.

When the police showed the old pictures of the accused from the police record to identify the accused, the complainant identified one out of four accused. The identified accused is currently residing in Bhopal only, a team is engaged to nab him. All the accused have been almost identified and they have been located in the Bhopal border area. A team has been sent to nab them, the official added.

"One of the accused who was wearing a police uniform, has not turned out to be a policeman yet in our investigation so far. If the accused has misused the police uniform then more relevant sections will be further increased in the matter. Besides, if more accused other than these four accused will be found then action will be taken against them too. All the four accused has been identifed and they will be arrested soon," Additional DCP Bhadauria said.