MP: Indore owns maximum number of luxury cars in state, capital Bhopal lags behind by 3x; demand for VIP car plate numbers high too

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore city has emerged as the leader when it comes to buying luxury vehicles in MP, surpassing capital city Bhopal by three times. The Indore RTO has registered 50 vehicles worth Rs 9.14 crore and above, which is three times more than Bhopal. The figure is six to eight times more than Gwalior and Jabalpur.

In February-March, four luxury vehicles, including Bentley, Rolls Royce, and Porsche, were registered in Indore with a price range of two to eight crore rupees. The RTO collected tax ranging from 70 lakh to one crore rupees.

Indore has over 175 registered vehicles which are worth over Rs 2 crore, 325 vehicles registered worth Rs 1-2 crore, and 414 vehicles registered worth Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

As per report of Dainik Bhaskar, demand for VIP numbers is also high in Indore, with the number 0001 being the most sought after in every series. This number has been sold for up to Rs 12.50 lakh, while other numbers like 0007 and 1111 have been sold for 4 to 5 lakhs. RTO Pradeep Sharma stated that the number of luxury vehicles in Indore is constantly increasing, with an average of more than 60 new vehicles being registered every year, up from 40-50 in previous years.