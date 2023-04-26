Indore: Man killed, two others injured in group attack

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was killed while two others were injured after they were attacked by a group of men in the Lasudia area late on Monday. The youth, who died during treatment, was a part of a crowd and he was innocent but the accused attacked him on the suspicion that he and his friend were associated with their rivals. The police are investigating the case and the autopsy report is awaited.

Lasudia police station in-charge Santosh Dudhi said that the incident took place in Bapu Gandhi Nagar area of the city. Rajan Tiwari (35), a resident of the same colony, who was injured in the attack, died during treatment around 2.30 am.

Complainant Sajan informed the police that a woman stays with her three sons in the colony. Her daughter Roopa and her husband Rohit also stay in the same colony. Roopa’s mother allegedly allowed some people to consume liquor at her place. On Monday night, these people started creating a nuisance in the colony in an inebriated state. When Sajan’s brother Magan talked to the woman and asked her not to entertain such people, she complained against Magan at the police station.

After that, Rohit and others reached the colony with knives and they were searching for Magan. Two persons named Rajan Tiwari and his friend Harish, who were standing at the spot, were stabbed by the accused. Later, the accused also attacked and injured Magan.

They were taken to the hospital where Rajan died during treatment. A case has been registered against Rohit and others under sections 294, 302, 307, 34 of the IPC and the police are recording the statements of the injured person and other people to know the exact reason behind the incident. Police said that the CCTVs of the area are also being checked.