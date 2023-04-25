Indore: MP HC issues notices to Centre, state govt on PIL seeking recognition for trees as living entities

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh High Court's Indore bench on Tuesday sought a reply from the Central and state governments on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking that trees be recognised as "living entities".

The PIL filed by local social activist Dr Aman Sharma raised concerns about the alleged threat to more than 1,800 trees due to the construction of flyovers at two different locations in the city.

Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice Prakashchandra Gupta issued notices to the Central and state governments, Indore Municipal Corporation and Indore Development Authority on this petition.

The next hearing on the petition is likely on May 10.

The petitioner's lawyer Abhinav Dhanodkar told PTI that his client had drawn the high court's attention to the alleged crisis of more than 1,800 trees being cut or shifted to build two flyovers at Khajrana Square and Footi Kothi Square in the city.

The petition also cites famous Indian scientist Jagdish Chandra Bose's experiment, in which he had proved that like other living beings, trees and plants also have life, Dhanodkar said.

The High Court has been requested to recognise trees as living entities, declare them living entities entitled to rights, and direct the respondents to formulate a policy so that trees are not cut for future events.

The court was also requested to form a committee of experts to look after tree cutting in Indore and seek a report.

