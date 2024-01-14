Pune: Gun Supplier In Sharad Mohol Murder Case Has Lengthy Criminal Record |

Karad police in Satara have revealed that Dhananjay Maruti Vatkar, recently arrested in connection with the Sharad Mohol murder case, has a criminal history dating back to 2016.

Vatkar's record includes charges of attempted murder, assault, breach of public peace, and illegal weapon usage. He was previously involved in a case last year, where ten individuals were arrested with fourteen pistols in Karad.

The charges against Vatkar include assault causing serious injury, murder, fighting, breach of public peace, possession of illegal weapons, and their usage in serious crimes.

Eight persons, including prime suspect Sahil Polekar (20) and two lawyers, were initially held. Two more individuals who supplied guns were arrested last week. Dhananjay Maruti Vatkar (25) and Satish Sanjay Shedge (28) were identified as the suppliers. The investigation revealed that the accused practiced shooting at two to three places in Mulshi taluka.

Karad police confirmed Vatkar's criminal history, with previous arrests in cases involving ten individuals and fourteen pistols in Karad in March last year. Vatkar faces charges under various IPC sections, including Criminal Intimidation (506), Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention (34), Punishment for Unlawful Assembly (143), Punishment for Rioting (147), Every member of an unlawful assembly guilty of an offense committed in prosecution of common object (149), Punishment for Murder (302), Attempt to Murder (307), IPC 504, (399), 402),34, and few other sections.

Mohol, a history-sheeter with cases of kidnapping, attempt to murder, and murder registered against him, was shot dead by three persons near his house in Sutardara in Kothrud.

Mohol (40) gained notoriety for his involvement in the murder of suspected Indian Mujahideen operative Mohammad Qateel Siddiqui inside Yerawada jail. He was later acquitted in the case.