Pune-Gorakhpur Special Train Announced For Diwali, Chhat By Central Railway - Details Inside | Representational Image

The Central Railway announced on Friday that a superfast weekly Diwali/Chhat special train will be introduced to accommodate the increased passenger demand.

Train no 01431 Pune-Gorakhpur Superfast Weekly Special will depart from Pune at 4:15pm on October 25 and November 1, arriving in Gorakhpur at 10:40pm the following day.

Train no 01432 Gorakhpur-Pune Superfast Weekly Special will depart from Gorakhpur at 11:25pm on October 26 and November 2, reaching Pune at 6:25am on the third day.

The train will make stops at Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Jhansi Junction, Orai, Kanpur, Lucknow, Barabanki, Gonda, Mankapur Junction, Basti, and Khalilabad.

The train will consist of two AC-3 tier coaches, eight sleeper class coaches, and eight general second class coaches, including two luggage cum guard brake vans.