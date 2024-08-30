 Pune-Gorakhpur Special Train Announced For Diwali, Chhat By Central Railway - Details Inside
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune-Gorakhpur Special Train Announced For Diwali, Chhat By Central Railway - Details Inside

Pune-Gorakhpur Special Train Announced For Diwali, Chhat By Central Railway - Details Inside

The train will make stops at Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Jhansi Junction, Orai, Kanpur, Lucknow, Barabanki, Gonda, Mankapur Junction, Basti, and Khalilabad

Press ReleaseUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 01:57 PM IST
article-image
Pune-Gorakhpur Special Train Announced For Diwali, Chhat By Central Railway - Details Inside | Representational Image

The Central Railway announced on Friday that a superfast weekly Diwali/Chhat special train will be introduced to accommodate the increased passenger demand.

Train no 01431 Pune-Gorakhpur Superfast Weekly Special will depart from Pune at 4:15pm on October 25 and November 1, arriving in Gorakhpur at 10:40pm the following day.

Read Also
Pune Airport Staff Receive Vital Training In CPR & AED Operation
article-image

Train no 01432 Gorakhpur-Pune Superfast Weekly Special will depart from Gorakhpur at 11:25pm on October 26 and November 2, reaching Pune at 6:25am on the third day.

The train will make stops at Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Jhansi Junction, Orai, Kanpur, Lucknow, Barabanki, Gonda, Mankapur Junction, Basti, and Khalilabad.

FPJ Shorts
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: WB CM Mamata Banerjee Writes To PM Modi Again; Hopes For Response This Time
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: WB CM Mamata Banerjee Writes To PM Modi Again; Hopes For Response This Time
CSIR UGC NET 2024 Result To Be Announced Soon; Check Updates HERE
CSIR UGC NET 2024 Result To Be Announced Soon; Check Updates HERE
Photo: Auto Rickshaw With Flat-like Window Goes Viral
Photo: Auto Rickshaw With Flat-like Window Goes Viral
Kanika Dhillon On Hema Committee Report: 'Only When focus Will Be Directed To These Issues...'
Kanika Dhillon On Hema Committee Report: 'Only When focus Will Be Directed To These Issues...'
Read Also
Pune CP Amitesh Kumar: Schools Must Install CCTV Cameras, Conduct Staff Character Checks
article-image

The train will consist of two AC-3 tier coaches, eight sleeper class coaches, and eight general second class coaches, including two luggage cum guard brake vans.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Ambadas Danve Questions Maharashtra Government Over Shivaji Maharaj's Statue...

Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Ambadas Danve Questions Maharashtra Government Over Shivaji Maharaj's Statue...

Pune: AI to Help Manage Leopard Menace in Junnar; Will Alert Villagers and Forest Officials

Pune: AI to Help Manage Leopard Menace in Junnar; Will Alert Villagers and Forest Officials

Pune-Gorakhpur Special Train Announced For Diwali, Chhat By Central Railway - Details Inside

Pune-Gorakhpur Special Train Announced For Diwali, Chhat By Central Railway - Details Inside

Pune: Tuition Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Harassing 15-Year-Old Girl in Ghorpadi

Pune: Tuition Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Harassing 15-Year-Old Girl in Ghorpadi

Pune CP Amitesh Kumar: Schools Must Install CCTV Cameras, Conduct Staff Character Checks

Pune CP Amitesh Kumar: Schools Must Install CCTV Cameras, Conduct Staff Character Checks