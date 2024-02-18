Pune: Glamowell Has Benefitted 5,500 People, Says Dr Prachiti Punde |

Dr Prachiti Punde, the founder of Glamowell Institute, highlighted that over 5,500 individuals have benefited from its unique amalgamation of glamour and health. The institute has introduced various mobile applications, inaugurated a wellness institute, and is set to release a book titled 'Wellness Redefined' in the near future.

Punde emphasised that the campaign "We care for your wellness" originated from Latur. She explained that the Glamowell philosophy revolves around the '2:2 Human Kokoro' concept and a suite of 12 innovative tools that integrate ancient wisdom with modern lifestyle requirements. These tools extend beyond traditional meditation techniques, offering a comprehensive approach to achieving balance and harmony.

She underscored the pressing need for Glamowell in today's society, where technological advancements and social pressures often detract from overall health. Punde highlighted the institute's journey, which began in 2008, recognising the imperative for improved health amidst the challenges posed by modern conveniences like microwave ovens, excessive mobile phone usage, fast food, and rapid-paced lifestyles.

Additionally, Punde announced an upcoming International Health and Cultural Conference scheduled for February 22 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Sanskrutik Bhavan in Shivaji Nagar.