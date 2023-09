Pune Ganpati Visarjan: Here's All You Need To Know About Road Closures, Alternate Routes, Diversion Points And No-Parking Zones | Photo: Anand Chaini

Today marks the conclusion of Pune's renowned 10-day Ganesh festival, attracting a massive gathering of devotees for the traditional immersion procession.

If you plan to visit, it's crucial to be aware of road closures, alternate routes, and no-parking zones.

Closed Roads and timings

Laxmi Road: September 28, 7:00 am until September 29

Shivaji Road: September 28, 7:00 am until September 29

Bajirao Road: September 28, 12:00 pm until September 29

Kumthekar Road: September 28, 12:00 pm until September 29

Ganesh Road: September 28, 10:00 am until September 29

Kelkar Road: September 28, 10:00 am until September 29

Tilak Road: September 28, 9:00 am until September 29

Shashtri Road: September 28, 12:00 pm until September 29

J.M. Road: September 28, 4:00 pm until September 29

F.C. Road: September 28, 4:00 pm until September 29

Karve Road: September 28, 4:00 pm until September 29

Bhandarkar Road: September 28, 4:00 pm until September 29

Pune-Satara Road: September 28, 4:00 pm until September 29

Solapur Road: September 28, 4:00 pm until September 29

Prabhat Road: September 28, 4:00 pm until September 29

Bagade Road: September 28, 9:00 am until September 29

Guru Nanak Road: September 28, 9:00 am until September 29

These closures are in effect during the specified times on September 28 and will continue until the procession is over on September 29, 2023.

Read Also Pune Metro Extends Service Till 2 AM For Ganpati Visarjan

Diversion points for the above-mentioned roads

JM Road: Jhansi Rani Chowk

Shivaji Road: Kakasaheb Gadital Chowk

Mudliyar Road: Apolo Talkies or Daruwala Bridge

Laxmi Road: Sant Kabir Chowk

Solapur Road: Seven Luv Chowk

Satara Road: Vholga Chowk

Bajirao Road: Savarkar Statue

Shashtri Road: Senadutt Police Chowki

Karve Road: Nal Stop

FC Road: Goodluck Chowk

No parking zones

Sant Kabir Chowk to Alka Talkies Chowk

Budhwar Chowk to Alka Talkies Chowk

Shanipar Chowk to Alka Talkies Chowk

Jedhe Chowk to Alka Talkies Chowk

Puram Chowk to Futka Buruj Chowk

Gadital Statue to Jedhde Chowk

Senadutt Police Chowki to Alka Talkies Chowk

Jhansi Rani Statue to Khandoji Baba Chowk

Nal Stop to Khandojibaba Chowk Khandojibaba Chowk to Goodluck Chowk