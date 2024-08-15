 Pune: FTII Celebrates Independence Day With Tree Plantation Drive (PHOTOS)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign on the occasion of World Environment Day on June 5

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, August 15, 2024, 12:09 PM IST
Pune: FTII Celebrates Independence Day With Tree Plantation Drive (PHOTOS) | X/@FTIIOfficial

The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune celebrated the country's 78th Independence Day with a tree plantation drive on Thursday.

The newly appointed FTII Director, Dhiraj Singh, first hoisted the national flag in the presence of the institution's faculty, students, and staff members. Later, under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, a tree plantation drive was conducted.

"FTII celebrates #IndependenceDay with patriotic fervour. Director FTII Dhiraj Singh unfurls the national flag in the presence of faculty, students & staff members. This Independence Day also marks the launch of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' tree plantation drive at FTII. The drive started with the planting of 5 trees dedicated to our mothers and Mother Earth," read a post on FTII's official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign on the occasion of World Environment Day on June 5. He planted a peepal tree at Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi and urged everyone to contribute to making our planet better by planting trees.

Meanwhile, Dhiraj Singh, an Indian Information Service (IIS) officer from the 1995 batch, assumed the role of FTII Director on Monday.

Before this appointment, Singh served as an Additional Director General with the Press Information Bureau (PIB) and was also attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, President’s Secretariat, and Cabinet Secretariat, among others.

With Singh's appointment, FTII has its first full-time director after a gap of more than two and a half years. Notably, deviating from tradition, Singh has been appointed for a five-year term instead of the usual three-year tenure.

