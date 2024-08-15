Pune: PMC Approves ₹97 Crore For Shastrinagar Chowk Flyover, Grade Separator Project | IG/suniltingreofficial

Vadgaon Sheri MLA Sunil Tingre took to X (formerly Twitter) late on Wednesday to share a good news for the people of his constituency. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader announced that the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has approved ₹97 crore for the construction of a flyover and grade separator at Shastrinagar Chowk.

Good news for citizens of Vadgaonsheri Constituency.

PMC Estimate Committee has approved funds of 97 crores for construction of Flyover & Grade separator at Shastrinagar Chowk. Tender process for the work will start in next week . This will give big relief to residents of… pic.twitter.com/8gyhmL1wGs — Sunil Tingre (@suniltingre) August 14, 2024

Tingre wrote, "Good news for citizens of Vadgaon Sheri Constituency. PMC Estimate Committee has approved funds of ₹97 crore for the construction of flyover & grade separator at Shastrinagar Chowk. The tender process for the work will start next week. "This will give big relief to residents of Kalyani Nagar, Viman Nagar & Kharadi from traffic congestion," he added.

Read Also Pune Porsche Crash Case: Order On Bail Plea Reserved For August 20

Earlier in May this year, the PMC obtained a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for the construction of the Shastrinagar Chowk flyover and grade separator. This was necessary because the historical Aga Khan Palace is near the proposed site. On April 5, an audio-visual presentation was made to the National Monuments Authority in Delhi to obtain the required approval, after which the NOC was granted.