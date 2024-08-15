Pune Porsche Crash Case: Order On Bail Plea Reserved For August 20 | Sourced

The sessions court on Wednesday reserved for August 20 its order on the bail applications filed by the six accused including the minor driver's parents in the Porsche crash case.

Defence lawyers concluded their arguments, stating that as the probe in the case is complete and a chargesheet has been filed, the accused be given bail.

The 17-year-old minor's parents Vishal and Shivani Agarwal; Dr Ajay Taware and Dr Shreehari Halnor of Sassoon General Hospital, and two 'middlemen', namely, Ashpak Makandar and Amar Gaikwad, were arrested in the aftermath of the accident.

Two IT professionals in their early 20s were killed on May 19 when their motorcycle was hit by a Porsche, allegedly driven by the Agarwals' son in an inebriated condition, in Kalyani Nagar area of Pune city.

"The case against my client is tampering with the evidence by the means of swapping the blood samples, and the sections that are levelled against Dr Halnor are bailable and since the chargesheet has already been filed and the probe is completed, bail should be granted," argued advocate Rhishikesh Ganu, lawyer for Dr Halnor.

The prosecution has already collected evidence such as CCTV footage and WhatsApp messages, so there was no scope of it getting tampered with if the bail was given, he said.

Advocate Harshad Nimbalkar represented the Agarwals, while Advocate Sudhir Shah represented Dr Taware and Makandar and Gaikwad were defended by Advocate Prasad Kulkarni.

The order will be passed on August 20, the court said.