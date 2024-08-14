 Pune: Man Falls To Death While Stealing Electricity Cable; 2 Accomplices Arrested For Burying Him
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Man Falls To Death While Stealing Electricity Cable; 2 Accomplices Arrested For Burying Him

Pune: Man Falls To Death While Stealing Electricity Cable; 2 Accomplices Arrested For Burying Him

The trio were trying to steal metal cable from a defunct high-tension electricity tower located near Ranjane village in Velhe tehsil on July 13

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 04:35 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Man Falls To Death While Stealing Electricity Cable; 2 Accomplices Arrested For Burying Him | Representative picture

Two men have been arrested in Pune district for allegedly burying their friend, who died last month after falling from a 100-foot electricity tower, without reporting the death to his family or police, an official said on Tuesday.

The trio were trying to steal metal cable from a defunct high-tension electricity tower located near Ranjane village in Velhe tehsil on July 13, he said.

FPJ Shorts
US Denies Visa To Ayodhya Ram Lalla Sculptor Arun Yogiraj: Reports
US Denies Visa To Ayodhya Ram Lalla Sculptor Arun Yogiraj: Reports
India's July Exports Up 2.8% At $62.4 Billion, Trade Deficit Widens To $9.6 Billion
India's July Exports Up 2.8% At $62.4 Billion, Trade Deficit Widens To $9.6 Billion
British Indian female medics express solidarity with Kolkata rape-murder protests
British Indian female medics express solidarity with Kolkata rape-murder protests
'Not A Great Time To Be A Doctor In India': Female Resident Doctors Share Challenges Faced In Government Hospitals
'Not A Great Time To Be A Doctor In India': Female Resident Doctors Share Challenges Faced In Government Hospitals
Read Also
Want To Travel From Pune To Mumbai By Plane? Well, You Can't Anymore
article-image

Deceased Basavraj Mangrule (22) was a resident of Sinhgad Road area of Pune. The accused were identified as Saurabh Renuse and Rupesh Yenpure.

The incident came to light when Mangrule's family filed a complaint that he had been missing since he left for Pabe village with Renuse on July 11.

As per the police, Mangrule, Renuse and Yenpure headed to Ranjane village to steal metal cables, but Mangrule died after falling off the tower.

Read Also
Pune Police Ban Laser Beams During Ganesh Immersion Due to Concerns of Eye Injuries, Partial...
article-image

Instead of taking him to hospital, the accused allegedly buried him in the Pabe forest, said an official of Sinhgad Road police station.

During questioning, the accused showed police the spot where he had been buried, the official added.

Further investigation is underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Man Falls To Death While Stealing Electricity Cable; 2 Accomplices Arrested For Burying Him

Pune: Man Falls To Death While Stealing Electricity Cable; 2 Accomplices Arrested For Burying Him

Five Historic Sites in Pune, Including Shaniwar Wada, Set for Adoption Under 'Adopt a Heritage'...

Five Historic Sites in Pune, Including Shaniwar Wada, Set for Adoption Under 'Adopt a Heritage'...

'Pegasus Spyware May Be Used...': NCP (SP) Alleges Surveillance On Supriya Sule, Demands...

'Pegasus Spyware May Be Used...': NCP (SP) Alleges Surveillance On Supriya Sule, Demands...

Pune Police Considers 10-Day Alcohol Ban During Ganeshotsav: Full Details Inside

Pune Police Considers 10-Day Alcohol Ban During Ganeshotsav: Full Details Inside

Chaos At Pune’s Kamala Nehru Hospital; 3 Taken Into Police Custody After 'Illegal Bangladeshi...

Chaos At Pune’s Kamala Nehru Hospital; 3 Taken Into Police Custody After 'Illegal Bangladeshi...