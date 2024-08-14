 Pune Police Ban Laser Beams During Ganesh Immersion Due to Concerns of Eye Injuries, Partial Blindness
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Police Ban Laser Beams During Ganesh Immersion Due to Concerns of Eye Injuries, Partial Blindness

Pune Police Ban Laser Beams During Ganesh Immersion Due to Concerns of Eye Injuries, Partial Blindness

The use of laser lights, often accompanied by drum beats, has become a popular trend during festive processions. However, it poses a significant risk to the eyes, as laser burns can lead to severe retinal damage. This risk is amplified when the laser's power exceeds 5 milliwatts, and even short exposures of just 10 seconds can cause harm.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 01:07 PM IST
article-image
Pune Police Ban Laser Beams During Ganesh Immersion Due to Concerns of Eye Injuries, Partial Blindness |

A year after reports of partial blindness and eye injuries due to laser beams, Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar has announced a ban on the use of laser beams during the city's Ganesh immersion processions.

The use of laser lights, often accompanied by drum beats, has become a popular trend during festive processions. However, it poses a significant risk to the eyes, as laser burns can lead to severe retinal damage. This risk is amplified when the laser's power exceeds 5 milliwatts, and even short exposures of just 10 seconds can cause harm.

FPJ Shorts
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dating Citadel -Honey Bunny Director Raj Nidimoru: Reports
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dating Citadel -Honey Bunny Director Raj Nidimoru: Reports
'Ab Main Isko Kahi Jaane Nahi Dunga, She Brings Balance To My Life': Ankit Gupta On Rumoured Girlfriend Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
'Ab Main Isko Kahi Jaane Nahi Dunga, She Brings Balance To My Life': Ankit Gupta On Rumoured Girlfriend Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
Are Frequent Heartburns Affecting Your Lifestyle? Know What Foods Can Prevent Acidity
Are Frequent Heartburns Affecting Your Lifestyle? Know What Foods Can Prevent Acidity
VIDEO: Google's AI Model Gemini Stumbles Twice During Live Demo; Netizens React
VIDEO: Google's AI Model Gemini Stumbles Twice During Live Demo; Netizens React

A laser burn refers to an injury to the skin or other body tissues caused by exposure to a laser beam. These burns can vary in severity depending on factors such as the type of laser, the wavelength of the laser light, the power of the laser, and the duration of exposure.

Read Also
Attention! 10-Day Alcohol Ban in Pune During Ganeshotsav? Here's What We Know So Far
article-image

Decision taken after 2 meetings

Ahead of Ganeshotsav, a meeting of office bearers from public Ganesh mandals in the city was held at the police headquarters on Monday (August 12), followed by another meeting on the following day at the Police Commissionerate, after which Kumar addressed the media.

Amid headlines highlighting festive noise pollution, the use of laser lights during celebrations came under scrutiny in 2023 after a young man from the Sinhagad Road area suffered significant damage to his retina, rendering him partially blind due to exposure to laser lights during the Ganesh Visarjan procession.

Read Also
Mumbai: Father Of Tribal Girl Who Fell Off Pune Balcony Seeks Hearing In Bombay HC
article-image

The affected individual, 23-year-old Aniket from Sinhagad Road, participated in the Ganesha Visarjan procession at Parvati Paytha. While dancing to the beats of the procession's DJ, a laser light hit one of Aniket's eyes. Surprisingly, he did not experience immediate pain or discomfort, but his vision became severely blurred.

Speaking with the Free Press Journal, Dr Anil Dudhbhate, an ophthalmologist, stressed the importance of seeking immediate medical attention for individuals facing similar issues to Aniket. He also emphasized the urgent need for regulations and restrictions on the use of laser lights to prevent such incidents from recurring during festivals like Navratri and Diwali, safeguarding the well-being of innocent people.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Chattushrungi Devi Temple to Remain Close for One Month for Renovation Ahead of Navratri

Pune: Chattushrungi Devi Temple to Remain Close for One Month for Renovation Ahead of Navratri

Pune: Raksha Bandhan Celebration At National War Memorial Honours Border Soldiers

Pune: Raksha Bandhan Celebration At National War Memorial Honours Border Soldiers

'Pune Has Single-Handedly Sabotaged India's BRT & Cycling Infra Dreams,' Says Netizen; Others React...

'Pune Has Single-Handedly Sabotaged India's BRT & Cycling Infra Dreams,' Says Netizen; Others React...

Pune Police Ban Laser Beams During Ganesh Immersion Due to Concerns of Eye Injuries, Partial...

Pune Police Ban Laser Beams During Ganesh Immersion Due to Concerns of Eye Injuries, Partial...

Want To Travel From Pune To Mumbai By Plane? Well, You Can't Anymore

Want To Travel From Pune To Mumbai By Plane? Well, You Can't Anymore