 Attention! 10-Day Alcohol Ban in Pune During Ganeshotsav? Here's What We Know So Far
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneAttention! 10-Day Alcohol Ban in Pune During Ganeshotsav? Here's What We Know So Far

Attention! 10-Day Alcohol Ban in Pune During Ganeshotsav? Here's What We Know So Far

In 2023, during Ganeshotsav, Pune district collector had ordered the closure of all liquor shops for three days during the Ganpati festival to maintain law and order. The district collector has issued orders according to the Prohibition Act, 1949.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 06:20 PM IST
article-image
Attention! 10-Day Alcohol Ban in Pune During Ganeshotsav? Here's What We Know So Far | Anand Chaini

A potential 10-day alcohol ban during Ganeshotsav has sparked discussions in Pune as preparations for the festival are underway. During a recent meeting with representatives of over 300 Ganesh Mandals at the Shivajinagar Police Headquarter auditorioum, some Mandals proposed implementing a liquor ban throughout the 10-day celebration.

The meeting, led by Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, also addressed various concerns, including the use of traditional drums versus DJs in immersion processions. The next meeting is expected to finalise decisions on these matters, including the number of dhol teams allowed in processions.

FPJ Shorts
MPPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 207 Gynecologist Vacancies From Aug 13 To Sep 12
MPPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 207 Gynecologist Vacancies From Aug 13 To Sep 12
Disha Patani Sets Internet Soaring In Brown Lace Dress Worth ₹48K
Disha Patani Sets Internet Soaring In Brown Lace Dress Worth ₹48K
SSC MTS 2024 Exam To Be Held From September 30; Check Official Notice Inside
SSC MTS 2024 Exam To Be Held From September 30; Check Official Notice Inside
Lucknow ITSCON 2024: Doctors Advise Against Taking Thyroid Medicine With Calcium And Antacids
Lucknow ITSCON 2024: Doctors Advise Against Taking Thyroid Medicine With Calcium And Antacids

Kumar added that the decision will be made after considering public opinion on the matter.

Read Also
District Collector Suhas Diwase Urges Ganeshotsav and Navratri Celebrations to Promote Literacy...
article-image

3-day ban in 2023

In 2023, during Ganeshotsav, Pune district collector had ordered the closure of all liquor shops for three days during the Ganpati festival to maintain law and order. The district collector has issued orders according to the Prohibition Act, 1949. Thus, in 2023, Ganesh Chaturthi was observed on September 28, and on the immersion day in the Pune district, liquor shops remained closed for the entire day. Additionally, liquor shops were closed on the 5th and 7th days of immersion until the completion of the immersion process in the respective areas.

Thus, this year, it will be of great curiosity to see what decision the district collector will make, as the mandals have demanded a 10-day ban.

Read Also
Pune: AAP's Band Baja Protest Highlights Pothole Problem; Leaders Slam Municipal Inaction,...
article-image

Commissioner Kumar also mentioned that Ganesha Mandals with prior permissions, as per Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s 2022 announcement, do not need to renew their permits for five years. A special window scheme will be available for new mandals. The police urged Mandals to ensure that festival stalls do not cause traffic congestion.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

2021 Pune Woman Death: Minister Sanjay Rathod in Trouble Again? Her Father Seeks Hearing in HC

2021 Pune Woman Death: Minister Sanjay Rathod in Trouble Again? Her Father Seeks Hearing in HC

Attention! 10-Day Alcohol Ban in Pune During Ganeshotsav? Here's What We Know So Far

Attention! 10-Day Alcohol Ban in Pune During Ganeshotsav? Here's What We Know So Far

Apsara Ice Creams Launches Muskaan Initiative on 53rd Anniversary to Spread Joy Across 25 Cities on...

Apsara Ice Creams Launches Muskaan Initiative on 53rd Anniversary to Spread Joy Across 25 Cities on...

VIDEO l Another Hit-And-Run In Jalgaon: Speeding Car Throws Woman in Air, Hits Bike, Overturns Later

VIDEO l Another Hit-And-Run In Jalgaon: Speeding Car Throws Woman in Air, Hits Bike, Overturns Later

Spittle-Stained Walls, Bloodied Bedsheets, And More: Aundh District Hospital's Male Ward Is A...

Spittle-Stained Walls, Bloodied Bedsheets, And More: Aundh District Hospital's Male Ward Is A...