 District Collector Suhas Diwase Urges Ganeshotsav and Navratri Celebrations to Promote Literacy Program
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneDistrict Collector Suhas Diwase Urges Ganeshotsav and Navratri Celebrations to Promote Literacy Program

District Collector Suhas Diwase Urges Ganeshotsav and Navratri Celebrations to Promote Literacy Program

According to the 2011 census, the district has 10,67,823 illiterates, including 3,53,602 males and 7,14,221 females. The central government has given special attention to Pune district, emphasising the need for effective implementation of the Ullas-Nav Bharat literacy program. The target for the district in 2024-25 is to register 38,808 Ullas App users.

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Saturday, August 10, 2024, 04:29 PM IST
article-image
District Collector Suhas Diwase Urges Ganeshotsav and Navratri Celebrations to Promote Literacy Program |

During the upcoming Ganeshotsav and Navratri festivals, Pune District Collector Dr Suhas Diwase has appealed to actively promote the Center Awarded Ullas-Nav Bharat Literacy Program.

According to the 2011 census, the district has 10,67,823 illiterates, including 3,53,602 males and 7,14,221 females. The central government has given special attention to Pune district, emphasising the need for effective implementation of the Ullas-Nav Bharat literacy program. The target for the district in 2024-25 is to register 38,808 Ullas App users.

FPJ Shorts
Manoj Bajpayee Recalls His Gangs Of Wasseypur's 'Cloth-Washing' Scene With Reema Sen Was 'Improvised': 'It Became Historical Scene'
Manoj Bajpayee Recalls His Gangs Of Wasseypur's 'Cloth-Washing' Scene With Reema Sen Was 'Improvised': 'It Became Historical Scene'
Jammu & Kashmir: 2 Soldiers Injured In Ongoing Gunfight With Terrorists In Anantnag's Kokernag Area; VIDEO
Jammu & Kashmir: 2 Soldiers Injured In Ongoing Gunfight With Terrorists In Anantnag's Kokernag Area; VIDEO
Bigg Boss OTT 3 Winner Sana Makbul Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Naezy: 'Yeh Bhamai Hamesha Tumhari..'
Bigg Boss OTT 3 Winner Sana Makbul Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Naezy: 'Yeh Bhamai Hamesha Tumhari..'
Mumbai: Coastal Road To Have NO Hoardings On Reclaimed Lands, Traffic NOC Mandatory, Says BMC's Draft Policy 2024
Mumbai: Coastal Road To Have NO Hoardings On Reclaimed Lands, Traffic NOC Mandatory, Says BMC's Draft Policy 2024
Read Also
Pune: Dr G Satish Reddy Highlights Startup Growth at MIT-ADT University's 'Deeksharambha-24' Welcome...
article-image

To raise awareness, activities should be organised during Literacy Week (September 1-8), Ganeshotsav (September 7-17), and Navratri (October 3-12). Ganesh Mandals are encouraged to display banners about the Ullas program and organise competitions in painting, rangoli, debate, singing, general knowledge, and storytelling.

Ganesh Mandal members are urged to act as volunteers to help 50 to 100 illiterates in their area become literate with the assistance of schools. Additionally, in 2023-24, activities should include honoring newly literate individuals and organising their interviews.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: City Roads Flooded With Potholes, Causing Difficulty for Motorists (PHOTOS)

Nashik: City Roads Flooded With Potholes, Causing Difficulty for Motorists (PHOTOS)

Nashik: Dengue Outbreak Strains Health System in District

Nashik: Dengue Outbreak Strains Health System in District

District Collector Suhas Diwase Urges Ganeshotsav and Navratri Celebrations to Promote Literacy...

District Collector Suhas Diwase Urges Ganeshotsav and Navratri Celebrations to Promote Literacy...

Pune Police Launch Skill Training Program for 150 Juvenile Offenders in Partnership with Shanti Doot...

Pune Police Launch Skill Training Program for 150 Juvenile Offenders in Partnership with Shanti Doot...

Pune: State's First Transgender Help-Desk Inaugurated on Kranti Day at Vishrantwadi

Pune: State's First Transgender Help-Desk Inaugurated on Kranti Day at Vishrantwadi