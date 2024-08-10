District Collector Suhas Diwase Urges Ganeshotsav and Navratri Celebrations to Promote Literacy Program |

During the upcoming Ganeshotsav and Navratri festivals, Pune District Collector Dr Suhas Diwase has appealed to actively promote the Center Awarded Ullas-Nav Bharat Literacy Program.

According to the 2011 census, the district has 10,67,823 illiterates, including 3,53,602 males and 7,14,221 females. The central government has given special attention to Pune district, emphasising the need for effective implementation of the Ullas-Nav Bharat literacy program. The target for the district in 2024-25 is to register 38,808 Ullas App users.

To raise awareness, activities should be organised during Literacy Week (September 1-8), Ganeshotsav (September 7-17), and Navratri (October 3-12). Ganesh Mandals are encouraged to display banners about the Ullas program and organise competitions in painting, rangoli, debate, singing, general knowledge, and storytelling.

Ganesh Mandal members are urged to act as volunteers to help 50 to 100 illiterates in their area become literate with the assistance of schools. Additionally, in 2023-24, activities should include honoring newly literate individuals and organising their interviews.