MIT Institute Of Design Announces Meraki 2025: 500+ Students To Showcase Final-Year Projects At Pune's KOPA Mall | kopapune.com

MIT Art, Design & Technology University’s MIT Institute of Design has announced the 11th edition of Meraki 2025, its flagship pre-graduation design showcase featuring the works of over 500 final-year B.Des and M.Des students. The three-day exhibition will be held on 20th, 21st and 22nd November 2025 at KOPA Mall, Koregaon Park, Pune, from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

Meraki 2025 will present an extensive range of student projects reflecting years of creative exploration and rigorous design practice. The showcase spans major disciplines including Animation Design, Film & Video Design, Graphic Design, Interior Space & Furniture Design, Product Design, Transportation Design, User Experience Design, Fashion Communication, Fashion Design, Retail & Exhibition Design, Design Management, Fashion Management & Marketing, Information Design & Data Visualization, Immersive Media Design, Innovation & Entrepreneurship, and Automotive Clay Sculpting.

The event will be inaugurated by Arnab Ray, Creative Director, Landor India, who will address the graduating cohort on industry expectations and emerging design possibilities.

Meraki 2025 is being organised under the leadership of Executive President Prof Dr Mangesh T Karad, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rajesh S, Dean, Faculty of Design Dr Nachiket Thakur, and Associate Dean Prof Dr Dandeswar Bisoyi. The event is led by Associate Prof Arshiya Kapoor (HOD, Fashion), Associate Prof Amit Sinha (HOD, Foundation), and Vishnu KS (HOD, Makers’ Space).

A key highlight of this edition is the Fashion Show on 21st November 2025, where final-year Fashion Design students will present their concluding collections.

Speaking about the showcase, the university leadership stated that Meraki has evolved as a platform that nurtures future-ready designers, encourages innovation, and prepares students to make a meaningful impact in the global design ecosystem.

Speaking about the event, Prof Dr Mangesh Karad emphasised the diverse domains explored through the student projects. He highlighted that Meraki continues to be a platform that nurtures young designers, encourages innovative thinking, and prepares students for impactful careers across the global design industry. The projects span a rich spectrum of contemporary design domains, including sustainability, special needs & inclusive design, entrepreneurship, biomimicry, social innovation, future mobility, smart materials, AI-driven design, cultural preservation, community-centric design, well-being & mental health, craft revival, circular design, and urban futures, reflecting the breadth and relevance of the challenges today’s designers are addressing.

Meraki 2025 invites industry professionals, media, design practitioners, students, and the wider community to experience fresh ideas, emerging trends, and the creative potential of upcoming designers.