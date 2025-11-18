Free-Style Fight Erupts In Pune’s Keshavnagar; Video Goes Viral | Video Screengrab

A video of a free-style fight from Pune's Keshavnagar has gone viral on social media. The video is from Z Corner in Keshavnagar.

As seen in the video, three individuals were brutally beating a man with kicks and punches. This brawl drew attention from local bystanders. However, no one intervened or tried to stop the fight.

Meanwhile, the incident has caused panic among local residents about the deteriorating law-and-order situation in the city. They are raising concerns about public safety.

Girls Clash in Free-Style Brawl in Pune’s Yerawada

A few months ago, a violent clash erupted in Pune's Yerawada between two groups of girls over a dispute involving messages sent to one’s boyfriend. The brawl, captured on video, quickly went viral on social media.

According to the information received, the altercation took place on the road near a residential colony. As seen in the video, the girls seem to be college-goers. Primarily, two girls appear to be clashing with each other, and many others intervene to stop them. They are heard abusing each other.

Drunk Women Engage in Free-Style Brawl in Lonavala

In another incident, drunk women created a ruckus in Lonavala in August this year. The drunk women came out on the road and started beating each other. A huge crowd gathered to watch the spectacle in front of a chikki shop on the Old Pune-Mumbai highway. As a result, traffic on the highway came to a standstill.

The atmosphere turned chaotic with the honking of cars and the shouting of the women in the area. The Lonavala Traffic Police, who were within walking distance, rushed to the spot. However, the drunk women did not stop and continued shouting.